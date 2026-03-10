United UATP, Powered by TreviPay, Expands Corporate Travel Billing Program to New Global Markets

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UATP, the global network that enables organizations to simplify payment processes and expand their payment capabilities, today announced the expansion of United Airlines’ cost-free UATP billing program (“United UATP”), powered by TreviPay, to Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

This expansion opens new opportunities for corporate customers and travel agencies in these regions to access the benefits of United UATP, including cost-free, streamlined travel expense reconciliation.

Since 2015, United UATP has collaborated with TreviPay, a fully managed B2B payments platform, to power its streamlined solution for air travel payments in the U.S. and Canada. For companies currently benefitting from the United UATP billing program, TreviPay handles customer service, underwriting risk, and manages the processing, invoicing in local currencies, and accounts receivable automation, including disputes, collections and reconciliation. A consolidated invoice process provides streamlined access to Level III purchase data, enabling United to quickly and easily send customer invoices.

Commenting on the program expansion, Ralph Kaiser, President and CEO of UATP said, “Extending the reach of United’s long-standing program represents an important milestone for United UATP and our partners. Our goal has always been to empower airlines and their customers with innovative payment options, and this growth underscores the strength of United UATP as a platform designed for global corporate travel.”

Programs like United UATP are designed to eliminate time-consuming, manual order-to-cash processes by aligning with B2B buyer preferences for invoicing and net terms. A study of 300 global business buyers conducted by Murphy Research emphasized the need for airlines to offer choice of preferred payment methods, convenient onboarding and software integrations, and customization of invoicing. Other benefits of United UATP allow customers to:

Purchase travel globally across all UATP acceptance channels

Settle transactions in local currencies.

Access Level III purchase data for simplified reconciliation and detailed reporting.

Eliminate application, annual, transaction and currency conversion fees.

Benefit from card-less account options and security features intended to help mitigate fraud risk.

“Payments are a powerful tool for airlines to drive sales and strengthen customer relationships,” said Brandon Spear, CEO of TreviPay. “This market expansion will allow United UATP to capitalize on commercial opportunities in new markets with seamless payment processes that drive loyalty, attract new customers, boost ticket sales and increase revenue.”

To learn more about the United UATP billing program powered by TreviPay, visit united.business/uatp. Visit TreviPay for additional information on the invoicing solution for travel management companies.

About UATP

About TreviPay

TreviPay, The Pay by Invoice Company™, is a fully managed B2B payments platform for global brands. Proven to increase AOV and reduce DSO, our accounts receivable automation software, enhanced by AI, optimizes order-to-cash and integrates with all channels and ERPs. Delivering a superior payment experience, TreviPay is the choice of top retailers, manufacturers and travel companies. With more than four decades of experience powering over $8 Billion in global trade, TreviPay was named a Leader for Embedded Payment Applications by IDC and a top vendor in cash application by The Hackett Group. For more, visit www.trevipay.com.