Concrete and Theo Partner to Launch thUSD Genesis Vault, Bridging Institutional DeFi and Real-World Assets

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Blueprint Finance, a multi-chain DeFi infrastructure company, today announced that its Ethereum-based institutional-grade vault infrastructure, Concrete, has partnered with Theo to power the launch of the thUSD Genesis Vault. This collaboration utilizes Concrete’s advanced vault infrastructure to bootstrap liquidity, deploy capital programmatically, and deliver a transparent on-chain product designed for thUSD, Theo’s yield-bearing stablecoin.

The thUSD Genesis Vault is another evolution of on-chain asset management powered by Concrete. Rather than building custom vault logic from scratch, Theo can deploy its strategy through Concrete’s institutional-grade vault architecture, crafted to support both retail users and professional allocators. By leveraging Concrete’s Earn V2 architecture, the vault provides a secure, transparent, and highly automated environment for depositors to participate in the early liquidity phase of the thUSD ecosystem.

“This is the latest use case demonstrating the power of Concrete’s infrastructure in coordinating complex, institutional-grade financial products,” said Nic Roberts-Huntley, CEO and co-founder of Blueprint Finance. “By providing the underlying infrastructure for allocation, accounting, and security, we are enabling Theo to focus on their core strategy while giving depositors peace of mind through audited, production-grade infrastructure for capital management.”

The thUSD Genesis Vault is built on Concrete’s robust role-based automation framework. This architecture ensures a strict separation of powers between vault managers, allocators, and strategy managers, providing a level of governance and risk management typically reserved for traditional finance. The Genesis Vault allows users to pre-deposit USDC or thBILL across multiple chains, including Ethereum, Arbitrum, and Stable, ensuring that capital is coordinated and ready for deployment immediately upon the official thUSD launch.

By providing the vault layer for products like thUSD, Concrete enables partners to launch novel financial primitives.

The thUSD Pre-Deposit Vault is now live. Deposit USDC or thBILL and participate in the early liquidity phase of the thUSD launch.

Visit thusd.theo.xyz for more information.

About Concrete

Concrete is an Ethereum-based protocol that provides institutional-grade tooling for on-chain asset management. With a proven track record of executing billions in structured flow volume, Concrete offers sophisticated vault architecture and strategy layering to enable secure and transparent yield generation in the DeFi ecosystem. Concrete is part of the Blueprint ecosystem.

About Blueprint Finance

Blueprint Finance is a multi-chain DeFi infrastructure company and the core developer of both the Ethereum-based Concrete and Solana-based Glow Finance. Concrete powers tokenized DeFi native asset management and the creation of new derivatives for any asset, while Glow powers yield, trading, and lending on Solana. The company's quantitative framework transforms complex DeFi mechanisms into products that work reliably for both institutions and individuals alike. By eliminating traditional DeFi pain points like liquidation risk and capital fragmentation, Blueprint is building the technical foundation for broader institutional adoption of decentralized finance.

About Theo

Theo is connecting the world's capital. We build financial products that enable onchain capital to access global markets, making real-world assets more powerful than traditional financial instruments.

Theo's infrastructure has powered thBILL to $200M+ TVL and over $1B in cumulative trading volume, with 15+ integrations and 80,000+ users across 60+ countries. Partners include Standard Chartered, Wellington Management, and FundBridge Capital, with liquidity from SIG, Flowdesk, and Amber. The platform has raised $20M in Series A funding led by Hack VC, Mirana Ventures, and Anthos Capital.

Learn more: theo.xyz

Important Disclosures

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security, investment product, or financial instrument. Participation in the thUSD Pre-Deposit Vault is not available in all jurisdictions and may be subject to eligibility requirements and applicable law. All yield generation strategies involve risk of loss. Past performance does not guarantee future results. This announcement contains forward-looking statements regarding future services. Neither Blueprint Finance nor Concrete undertakes any obligation to update forward-looking statements.