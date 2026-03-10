-

The Atropos Evidence Agent Will Deliver AI-powered Evidence within Physician Workflow with Deeper Ambient Collaboration with Microsoft

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Atropos Health, the pioneer in translating real-world clinical data into personalized real-world evidence (RWE), today announced a collaboration with Microsoft Dragon Copilot, an AI clinical assistant, at Stanford Medicine. This collaboration saves physicians time by providing access to personalized evidence integrated into the electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care. Personalized RWE is generated from Stanford data, including patient information generated by Dragon Copilot.

This expanded application of the Atropos Evidence Agent, an expert real-world evidence agent, is already live at Stanford Medicine.“It’s like the Atropos Evidence Agent is reading my mind,” said Dr. Andrew D. Schechtman, Adjunct Clinical Assistant Professor, Medicine - Primary Care and Population Health. “It reviews the patient record and presents me with succinct evidence-based summaries to questions that are relevant to the patient I’m seeing, which I might not have thought to ask. I can hover over the link to view a quick summary and then decide whether I want to click through to read the whole article or not. I’m excited to continue using this in my practice as I’m confident it will help me improve the care I’m giving my patients.”

Atropos Health previously announced the availability of the Atropos Evidence Agent in the Microsoft Teams Store. Physicians and care team members can now seamlessly download the Atropos Evidence Agent into their Teams instance to collaborate on care team meetings. Clinicians who use Teams can go to the Microsoft Marketplace and download the expert RWE agent today.

“Connecting the Atropos Evidence Agent with Microsoft Dragon Copilot is bringing the power of real-world evidence directly into the clinical workflow—precisely when and where clinicians need it,” said Kenneth Harper, General Manager, Dragon product, Microsoft Health and Life Sciences. “By combining ambient intelligence from Microsoft Dragon Copilot with Atropos Health’s expert evidence-generation capabilities, we’re helping organizations turn rich clinical data into actionable insights at the point of care.”

Atropos Health will be demonstrating this capability at the 2026 Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS) conference in Las Vegas, NV. A live demonstration is available at The Venetian Convention & Expo Center, Venetian Level 2​ in the Microsoft booth #2812. Atropos Health is also part of the Microsoft for Startups Pegasus Program - an invite only program by Microsoft.

"The collaboration with Microsoft enables on-demand access to personalized evidence to reduce friction in accessing medical data while supporting the organization’s standards for quality, safety and patient-centered care," said Dr. Brigham Hyde, CEO and Co-Founder of Atropos Health. “Through the integration with Microsoft Dragon Copilot, clinicians can decide to use the evidence surfaced from existing literature - or generate new evidence without leaving the EHR workflow.”

Today’s announcement follows Atropos Health’s AI model training capabilities released in 2025. Atropos Evidence™ Network membership benefits include the ability to leverage the network to deliver AI models to clinicians. Healthcare organizations are also engaged with Atropos Health on leveraging AI for precision medicine, and building MOTOR, CLMBR and Foundation models on the real-world data in the Atropos Evidence Network, the largest federated data network with healthcare.

About Atropos Health

Atropos Health is the developer of GENEVA OS®, the operating system for rapid healthcare evidence across a robust network of real-world data. Healthcare and life science organizations work with Atropos Health to close evidence gaps from bench to bedside, improve individual patient outcomes with data-driven care, and expedite research that advances the field of medicine. We aim to transform healthcare with timely, relevant, real-world evidence.

To learn more about Atropos Health, visit www.atroposhealth.com or connect through LinkedIn or X (Twitter).

