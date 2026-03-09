Radial Selects Riskified to Power Payment Fraud and Refund/Return Protection for Merchant Client Portfolio

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Riskified (NYSE: RSKD), a leader in ecommerce fraud and risk intelligence, today announced a strategic partnership with Radial, a leading 3PL set to become Paxon later this year. Radial will integrate with Riskified’s AI-powered platform to help its merchants approve more legitimate orders and reduce losses from payment fraud, including many merchants that use Shopify as their ecommerce platform.

Radial supports many of the world’s most recognized retail brands with a global ecommerce fulfillment network of more than 20 centers across North America, helping merchants deliver orders quickly and cost effectively. By bringing Riskified’s AI-powered fraud decisioning into its commerce ecosystem, Radial gives merchants the surgical ability to calibrate the checkout experience according to risk—without slowing fulfillment. This also supports brands seeking to expand into new markets.

Riskified empowers Radial's customers with accurate, real-time fraud decisions at checkout, approving or declining transactions with guaranteed outcomes while assuming full financial liability for fraud chargebacks. This is achieved through advanced machine learning and Riskified's vast global merchant network.

Beyond checkout fraud prevention, the partnership paves the way for Radial to expand its offerings with Riskified's Policy Protect solution. Policy Protect uncovers the true identities, purchase histories, and abuse patterns behind each order and claim, enabling merchants to implement highly effective policies that prevent fraudulent or abusive claims while continuing to reward loyal customers.

Radial teams can also leverage Riskified’s Dispute Resolve platform to streamline chargeback management and simplify how disputes are handled on behalf of their merchants. Dispute Resolve centralizes data and reduces manual effort, helping Radial recover revenue more efficiently.

“Radial has built a scalable fulfillment network and suite of commerce solutions that help brands deliver orders quickly and reliably,” said Michael Habermann, Senior Director of Commerce Solutions at Radial. “By partnering with Riskified, we’re strengthening that ecosystem with advanced fraud intelligence, enabling our brand customers to operate more efficiently, protect revenue, and create a more seamless experience across the entire ecommerce lifecycle.”

“Radial brings deep commerce and fulfillment expertise to some of the most sophisticated retailers in the world,” said Max Meister Admoni, Global Head of Partnerships at Riskified. “By combining Radial’s scale and operational strength with Riskified’s AI-driven fraud and risk intelligence, we help merchants approve more good orders with confidence, eliminate chargeback risk, and intelligently fight refund and return abuse while preserving great customer experiences.”

For more information, meet the Radial and Riskified teams at MRC Vegas 2026, March 16-19, at Riskified Booth No. 201. Discover how Riskified empowers the world’s leading retailers to confidently approve more ecommerce orders while blocking fraud and protecting generous policies.

About Riskified

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) empowers businesses to unleash ecommerce growth by outsmarting risk. Many of the world’s biggest brands and publicly traded companies selling online rely on Riskified for guaranteed protection against chargebacks, to fight fraud and policy abuse at scale, and to improve customer retention. Developed and managed by the largest team of ecommerce risk analysts, data scientists, and researchers, Riskified’s AI-powered fraud and risk intelligence platform analyzes the individual behind each interaction to provide real-time decisions and robust identity-based insights. Learn more at riskified.com.

About Radial

Radial, becoming Paxon, is North America’s largest 3PL fulfillment provider also offering integrated payment, fraud detection, and omnichannel solutions to modern and enterprise brands. The company is a division of Bnode, a digital expert in parcel size logistics, operating across Europe, North America, and the Asia-Pacific region. Leveraging over 40 years of industry expertise, Radial tailors its services and solutions to align strategically with each brand’s unique needs. Our team supports brands in tackling common eCommerce challenges, from scalable, flexible fulfillment enabling delivery consistency to ensuring secure transactions. With a commitment to fulfilling promises from click to delivery, Radial empowers brands to navigate the dynamic digital landscape with the confidence and capability to deliver a seamless, secure, and superior eCommerce experience.