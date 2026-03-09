Hamachi.ai Integrates With Fynancial to Deliver AI-Driven Household Intelligence and Compliant Advisor Workflows

ENCINITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hamachi.ai (“Hamachi”), a regulatory-first, AI-powered Wealth Intelligence Platform built for investment advisors and asset managers, today announced a new integration with Fynancial, a digital client experience platform for wealth management firms. The integration embeds Hamachi’s compliant AI orchestration layer directly within Fynancial’s household environment, enabling advisors to translate household insights into compliant communications, next-best actions and workflow optimization inside the client experience.

Through the integration, Hamachi securely accesses Fynancial’s household content, including relationships, goals, life events and decision history, to generate compliant communications and recommended actions. Advisor-approved outputs created in Hamachi can then flow back into the Fynancial client portal, enabling compliant two-way collaboration between advisors and clients within a shared household view.

Together, the platforms create a closed-loop system in which household intelligence informs action, action drives communication and communication seamlessly returns to the client experience without duplicating data or disrupting systems of record.

“Household data has long been underutilized because advisors lack a compliant execution layer that can turn context into action,” said Eric Clarke, co-founder of Hamachi. “By layering Hamachi directly onto Fynancial’s household platform, we’re enabling advisors to move from static insight to real-time, compliant engagement across the full client relationship.”

The integration is designed to help firms move beyond disconnected tools toward an intelligence-driven operating model. Advisors can generate context-aware communications, surface next-best actions and streamline workflows based on complete household understanding, while maintaining regulatory guardrails and supervision requirements.

For clients, the integration enables more timely, relevant engagement delivered through the Fynancial client portal. Conversations become clearer, more personalized and easier to act on, while maintaining continuity across the entire household relationship.

“Fynancial was designed to deliver a better client experience and deepen relationships, for years, advisors captured household data they never utilized,” said Tom Fields, CEO of Fynancial. “By integrating Hamachi’s compliant AI layer into Fynancial, we’re turning household intelligence into actionable guidance and communication inside the client portal. Not only strengthening advisor relationships, but improving the overall client experience.”

To see a demo or learn more, visit the Hamachi and Fynancial teams at Booth 101 on the Wealth Walkway at Future Proof Citywide — or explore hamachi.ai.

About Hamachi:

Hamachi.ai is a regulatory-first, AI-powered Wealth Intelligence Platform built for investment advisors and asset managers. By combining expert-trained AI agents, household-level context, and a unified multi-layer compliance architecture with SEC/FINRA guardrails and PII redaction, Hamachi enables firms to deliver precise, timely, and compliant insights at scale. The company was founded in 2025 by fintech veterans from Orion, Redtail, AdvisoryWorld, and Advizr. Visit hamachi.ai to learn more.

About Fynancial:

Fynancial is a digital client experience platform, launching fully branded, seamless mobile interfaces for RIAs. Fynancial sits at the top of a firm’s tech stack, integrating with every tool to centralize an advisor’s daily work. It overcomes the friction of email communication and traditional client portals, allowing financial advisors to connect with their clients more effectively. With personalized, AI-enabled service and fully branded push notifications, it maintains 60%+ open rates and helps advisors build relationships in real time. For more information, please visit https://fynancial.com/.