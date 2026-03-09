Joby to Begin U.S. Operations in 2026 Under White House Air Taxi Program

SANTA CRUZ, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY), a company developing electric air taxis for commercial passenger service, today announced it has been selected as a partner in multiple winning applications under the White House-backed Electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing (eVTOL) Integration Pilot Program (eIPP). Through the program, Joby has the opportunity to begin early operations this year in Arizona, Florida, Idaho, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas and Utah, marking a major milestone for the U.S. air taxi industry with the potential to significantly accelerate Joby’s path to commercial service.

The eIPP program, established by Presidential Executive Order, paves the way for Joby to bring its technology directly to U.S. communities ahead of FAA type certification. It is expected to accelerate regulatory coordination by bringing the FAA and DOT together with local authorities to streamline approvals for airspace integration and the development of relevant infrastructure - advancing the safe integration of this new technology into the national airspace.

“This is a defining moment for American innovation,” said JoeBen Bevirt, Founder and CEO of Joby Aviation. “Instead of just reading about the future of flight, communities across America are going to be able to see it in the skies above their own cities this year.”

“Quiet, electric air taxis flying real routes are a powerful demonstration of American leadership in action, and proof that we’re building the next golden age of aviation right here in the U.S,” he added.

“America has set the pace and the standard in aerospace innovation since the Wright Brothers first took to the skies," said Greg Bowles, Chief Policy Officer at Joby. “This is how our country has always led — by bringing people together to turn breakthrough technology into real-world progress. From President Trump and Secretary Duffy to the state and local leaders who helped drive these applications forward, this kind of coordination is what will ensure America continues to lead. We’re grateful to our partners at every level who stepped up to make this possible, and we’re excited to see communities witness this next chapter of aviation take flight.”

In addition to its air taxi aircraft, Joby was also selected for applications that include Joby’s Superpilot™ autonomous flight technology platform. Designed to enable highly automated operations over time, Superpilot™ has the potential to further expand the range of use cases partner states can explore under the program.

Joby is participating in the following programs that have been selected as part of the eIPP:

Florida: A statewide effort that will include three phases of operations focused on cargo delivery, passenger transportation, automation, and medical response, supported by significant public and private investment.

A statewide effort that will include three phases of operations focused on cargo delivery, passenger transportation, automation, and medical response, supported by significant public and private investment. Port Authority of New York and New Jersey: Joby will collaborate on multiple operational concepts across New England, including air taxi passenger operations at the Manhattan heliport.

Joby will collaborate on multiple operational concepts across New England, including air taxi passenger operations at the Manhattan heliport. Texas Department of Transportation: This application will support operations connecting Dallas, Austin, San Antonio, and eventually Houston, with air taxi networks expanding from each city to extend regional reach.

This application will support operations connecting Dallas, Austin, San Antonio, and eventually Houston, with air taxi networks expanding from each city to extend regional reach. North Carolina Department of Transportation: This application will work with industry partners to establish piloted medical and regional operations across the state while also developing an autonomous flight operation extending into Virginia.

This application will work with industry partners to establish piloted medical and regional operations across the state while also developing an autonomous flight operation extending into Virginia. Utah Department of Transportation: This application covers four states spanning the Pacific Northwest, the Rocky Mountains, and the Plains of Oklahoma and will test a wide range of next-generation aircraft and operational concepts.

The applications selected today will now progress into an Other Transaction Authority (OTA) stage, where agreements and operational details will be finalized. Flights are expected to commence within 90 days of OTA contracts being finalized.

Joby’s first FAA-conforming aircraft for Type Inspection Authorization (TIA) is set to fly shortly, marking a major step on the path toward Type Certification. The company regularly flies piloted, full-transition flights - taking off vertically, transitioning to wingborne cruise, and returning to vertical landing - as part of a comprehensive real-world flight test program, demonstrating the operational maturity required to participate in the eIPP program.

Joby recently announced plans to scale production to four aircraft per month in 2027, supported by expanded facilities in Marina, CA and Dayton, OH, in order to meet unprecedented global demand for its technology.

About Joby

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) is a California-based transportation company developing an all-electric, vertical take-off and landing air taxi. Joby intends to both operate its fast, quiet, and convenient air taxi service in cities around the world and sell its aircraft to other operators and partners. To learn more, visit www.jobyaviation.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, statements regarding the development and performance of our aircraft, the growth of our manufacturing capabilities, our regulatory outlook, progress and timing; expected benefits of and operations under the eIPP, including the expected timing and location of such operations; expectations to scale manufacturing to four aircraft per month in 2027; our business plan, objectives, goals and market opportunity; plans for, and potential benefits of, our strategic partnerships; and our current expectations relating to our business, financial condition, results of operations, prospects, capital needs and growth of our operations, including the expected benefits of our vertically-integrated business model. You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. These statements may include words such as “anticipate”, “estimate”, “expect”, “project”, “plan”, “intend”, “believe”, “may”, “will”, “should”, “can have”, “likely” and other words and terms of similar meaning in connection with any discussion of the timing or nature of future operating or financial performance or other events. All forward looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including: our ability to launch our air taxi service and the growth of the urban air mobility market generally; our ability to produce aircraft that meet our performance expectations in the volumes and on the timelines that we project; participation in eIPP projects is subject to the finalization of OTA contracts; the competitive environment in which we operate; our future capital needs; our ability to adequately protect and enforce our intellectual property rights; our ability to effectively respond to evolving regulations and standards relating to our aircraft; our reliance on third-party suppliers and service partners; uncertainties related to our estimates of the size of the market for our service and future revenue opportunities; and other important factors discussed in the section titled “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on February 27, 2026, and in future filings and other reports we file with or furnish to the SEC. Any such forward-looking statements represent management’s estimates and beliefs as of the date of this release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change.