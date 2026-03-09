Verily and Samsung Collaborate to Accelerate Clinical Research with the Galaxy Watch and Pre Platform

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Verily Life Sciences and Samsung Electronics America today announced a collaboration that will bring together Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 8 with Verily’s precision health platform, Pre, to provide an integrated solution for generating evidence and monitoring real-world populations. This joint offering aims to accelerate research for life sciences and government customers by combining advanced health analytics with consumer-grade wearable data.

Through this collaboration, Verily will fully integrate sensor data from Samsung Galaxy Watch and make it accessible in its Viewpoint Evidence solution, which is built on the Verily Pre platform and enables research sponsors to run real-world studies with re-contactable participant cohorts. Sponsors will use Verily Pre data solutions including Refinery for data harmonization and Workbench for analysis, modeling and activation. Verily will provide AI/ML based analytics and digital measure expertise, paired with comprehensive clinical trial support across regulatory, development, operations, and compliance.

Samsung's Galaxy Watch has been verified across a number of health measures such as heart rate, 1 blood oxygen, 2 and body composition 3. Samsung has received FDA clearance for features including a moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea assessment 4 and irregular heart rhythm notification,5 making it a robust research tool.

"The power of our Galaxy Watch lies not just in its consumer appeal, but in its ability to generate high-quality, verified data,” said Tyler Gipson, SVP of MX B2B, Samsung Electronics America. “This collaboration with Verily accelerates the use of this data in clinical research, providing sponsors with the real-world evidence they need to advance new treatments and improve patient care."

For research customers, this collaboration will enable:

Exclusive longitudinal dataset access: Access to Verily’s rich dataset of consented participants, combining Samsung sensor data, medical records, surveys, and other third-party data, harmonized at the individual level for advanced insights.

Access to Verily’s rich dataset of consented participants, combining Samsung sensor data, medical records, surveys, and other third-party data, harmonized at the individual level for advanced insights. Custom research capabilities: Sponsors can run their own studies using Verily’s registry population, leveraging full longitudinal data to explore sleep, activity, and health outcomes, and take action at the individual level.

Sponsors can run their own studies using Verily’s registry population, leveraging full longitudinal data to explore sleep, activity, and health outcomes, and take action at the individual level. Integrated participant engagement: Verily will recruit and engage Samsung users for research participation, driving consistent use and high-quality data capture while enabling meaningful research and health insights.

“The use of consumer-friendly devices in clinical research makes it easier for participants to engage in studies, while enabling sponsors to use advanced biomarkers to generate high quality data,” said Scott Burke, Chief Technology Officer at Verily. “This collaboration realizes our vision to integrate health research into everyday life, in order to generate better evidence and make precision health possible for all.”

As part of the collaboration, the companies will also explore potential joint development of new and enhanced end-to-end solutions for clinical research.

This work builds on Verily’s long history leading the design and verification of digital measures across various therapeutic areas, including Cardiometabolic, CNS, and Respiratory diseases. This includes the development of advanced AI algorithms for Parkinson’s that established the state of the art in accuracy, reliability, and safety, as published in NPJ Digital Medicine, Nature Portfolio’s Science Reports, and JMIR Research Protocols.

About Verily

Verily is a data platform and technology company purpose-built to power AI-enabled precision health solutions that accelerate research and improve care for individuals and communities. Uniquely positioned at the intersection of technology, data science, and healthcare, Verily transforms multimodal health data into insights, models, and actions that make healthcare more personalized, predictive, and precise. For more information about Verily please visit: verily.com.

Disclosures

1 The heart rate software functions are not intended for use in the diagnosis of disease or other conditions, or in the cure, mitigation, treatment or prevention of disease.

2 The Blood Oxygen (SpO2) feature is not intended for use in the diagnosis of disease or other conditions, or in the cure, mitigation, treatment or prevention of disease.

3 Body Composition should not be used if you have an implanted pacemaker or other implanted medical devices, or if you are pregnant. Any health-related information accessed through the device and application should not be treated as medical advice. Measurement results may not be accurate if you are under 20 years old. The measurements are for your personal reference only. Please consult a medical professional for advice.

4 Sleep Apnea: The Samsung Sleep Apnea Feature is listed by Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. Mobile eXperience Business with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as an over- the-counter device to assess risk of sleep apnea. This device is intended to provide a notification of the risk of sleep apnea in users who have not been previously diagnosed with sleep apnea. It uses software algorithms to analyze input sensor signals and provide a risk assessment for sleep apnea. It is not intended to provide a stand-alone diagnosis, replace traditional methods of diagnosis (e.g., polysomnography), assist clinicians in diagnosing sleep disorders, or be used as an apnea monitor. Consult your physician if you have any questions regarding sleep apnea. Availability may vary by carrier, model, or a paired smartphone.

5 The Samsung ECG Monitor Application with Irregular Heart Rhythm Notification is an over-the-counter (OTC) software-only, mobile medical application for informational use only in adults 22 years and older. The app analyzes pulse rate data to identify episodes of irregular heart rhythms suggestive of atrial fibrillation (AFib) and provides a notification suggesting the user record an ECG to analyze the heart rhythm. The Irregular Heart Rhythm Notification Feature is not intended to provide a notification on every episode of irregular rhythm suggestive of AFib and the absence of a notification is not intended to indicate no disease process is present; rather the feature is intended to opportunistically acquire pulse rate data when the user is still and analyze the data when determined sufficient toward surfacing a notification.