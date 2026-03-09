Reliable Robotics, City of Albuquerque Aviation Department Partner to Enhance Aviation Safety Through FAA Advanced Air Mobility Integration Pilot Program

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. & ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Reliable Robotics, the leader in autonomous aircraft systems, and the City of Albuquerque Aviation Department are honored to have been selected for the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) Advanced Air Mobility Integration Pilot Program to deliver safety-enhancing technologies to regional air cargo operations. Under this program, known as eIPP, autonomous commercial cargo aircraft will be used to connect Albuquerque and other communities in the Four Corners region. Completion of this program will mark the first commercial operation of regional air cargo service by a large UAS in the United States.

The technology we’re certifying with the FAA will substantially enhance the safety of regional air cargo operations and demonstrate that large UAS can be integrated into controlled airspace. --Robert Rose, CEO and co-founder, Reliable Robotics Share

“Selection for the highly-competitive eIPP demonstrates the focus of President Donald J. Trump’s administration on leveraging aircraft autonomy to enhance aviation safety and United States competitiveness,” said Robert Rose, CEO and co-founder, Reliable Robotics. “The technology we’re certifying with the FAA will substantially enhance the safety of regional air cargo operations and demonstrate that large UAS can be integrated into controlled airspace. Our work under the eIPP will connect more communities with air service while accelerating Reliable’s mission to make aviation safer and more accessible.”

The Reliable Autonomy System will enhance safety and save lives by directly addressing the most common causes of aviation accidents. Its always-on autopilot – enabled for taxi, takeoff, en route and landing – will substantially reduce the risk of loss of control (LOC) and controlled flight into terrain (CFIT), two of the most common causes of fatal accidents in aviation. Reliable’s Detect and Avoid system, which includes its state-of-the-art radar and the FAA’s Advanced Collision Avoidance System X (ACAS X), autonomously mitigates traffic conflicts. The FAA has accepted Reliable’s certification plans and the company’s technologies integrate with existing infrastructure and aircraft, requiring no modifications to existing airports.

Under the eIPP, Reliable’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Albuquerque-based commercial air cargo operator Reliable Airlines, will conduct autonomous air cargo operations from Albuquerque International Sunport (ABQ), New Mexico’s largest commercial airport, to Durango-La Plata County Airport, CO (DRO) and Santa Fe Regional Airport (SAF).

“Partnering with Reliable Airlines in this groundbreaking program helps us do our part to reshape the future of aviation,” said Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller.

“As the Sunport continues its modernization efforts, we are implementing new technologies across our airport system. Reliable Airlines has successfully conducted air cargo operations at the Sunport since 2023, and we are excited to take the next step by partnering on this remote-piloted cargo aircraft deployment project,” said CABQ Aviation Acting Director Manny Manriquez.

Additional public sector partners in Reliable and Albuquerque’s eIPP proposal include the New Mexico Department of Transportation, New Mexico Economic Development Department, New Mexico State University UAS Test Site, Durango-La Plata County Airport, CO and Santa Fe Regional Airport. Through participation in the eIPP, Reliable Robotics will collect and share data that will benefit the development of regulations and guidance enabling the integration of aviation autonomy into the National Airspace System.

“The same dual-use technologies that will enable Reliable’s eIPP operations will deliver cost-effective 24/7 military contested logistics capabilities. Existing aircraft can be rapidly equipped with Reliable’s aircraft autonomy system today to enhance the freedom of maneuver for airlift operations,” shared Rose.

The eIPP selection comes on the heels of Reliable’s recently-secured contract with the U.S. Air Force to build and deploy a commercial aircraft with dual-use autonomy in the Indo-Pacific region. Under this contract, Reliable will work with the Air Force to demonstrate continuous logistics operations without a pilot onboard, enabling rapid forward-deployed logistics operations even in contested environments.

About the City of Albuquerque Aviation Department

The Aviation Department ensures safe, efficient, and sustainable air travel at Albuquerque International Sunport and Double Eagle II Airport while supporting economic growth and customer service excellence. Owned and operated by the City of Albuquerque’s Aviation Department, The Albuquerque International Sunport is New Mexico’s largest commercial airport, welcoming over 5.5 million passengers each year. Served by seven major carriers, three cargo carriers and one commuter airline, the Sunport offers nonstop service between Albuquerque and 30+ destinations, with worldwide connectivity. Learn more at: abqsunport.com

About Reliable Robotics

Reliable Robotics is bringing FAA-certifiable autonomy to commercial and defense aviation. The company’s automation system is designed to work on any aircraft, in any airspace, and to directly address the most common causes of aviation incidents. Reliable’s vision is to transform the way we move goods and people around the planet with safer, more affordable and more scalable air transportation. Learn more at https://reliable.co, and connect on LinkedIn, YouTube, and X.