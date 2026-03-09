Sesame, IVI RMA, and Costco Transform Fertility Care for Costco Members with New Partnership Offering Expanded Access to Quality Care and 80% Medication Savings

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Three industry leaders, Costco, Sesame, and IVI RMA North America, today announced a strategic partnership to transform how fertility care is accessed in the U.S. and address the biggest barriers to care for the 1 in 6 Americans who suffer from infertility and wish to build their family. The collaboration delivers widespread access to high quality fertility care and advanced reproductive medicine specialists, affordable and competitive pricing, and coordinated care throughout the fertility journey.

"Our partnership with Sesame and IVI RMA reflects our commitment to transparent and affordable solutions that reduce barriers, are more accessible, and more affordable for our members," said Richard Stephens, Senior Vice President of Pharmacy at Costco. "By combining transparent pricing with coordinated care, we're removing the barriers that have historically kept quality fertility treatment out of reach for too many families."

As part of a monthly membership agreement, Costco members gain immediate access to Sesame fertility care coordination, complete diagnostic workups, and a clear path to specialty treatment. With a universal intake policy, every patient starts with Sesame and receives a comprehensive intake evaluation, coordinated diagnostic support, and a referral to highly-experienced specialty care with IVI RMA North America when clinically appropriate. Patients arrive at IVI RMA North America clinics informed, prepared, and ready to focus on personalized fertility planning and treatment.

Fertility medications are fulfilled by Costco, with exclusive Member pricing that includes savings of up to 80% on medications like Follistim through pharmacy programs. This dramatically reduces one of the biggest out-of-pocket expenses in fertility care, saving patients thousands of dollars on each cycle.

If specialty care is advised, patients are directly connected to IVI RMA, where additional discounts have been negotiated for Costco members. IVI RMA provides high-acuity specialty care including IVF and IUI through its cutting-edge clinics with industry-leading success rates. Throughout treatment, patients retain their Sesame clinician as a dedicated partner for medical guidance, including medical terminology translation, emotional support, and care coordination, ensuring continuity of care, clarity, and a high level of personalized attention.

"This partnership empowers people to take control of their reproductive health without barriers, stigma, or waiting," said David Goldhill, CEO & Founder of Sesame. "By connecting patients directly with care coordinators and world-class specialists, we're making family planning accessible and delivering measurably better outcomes through coordinated, continuous care."

“The presidential order was a clear call to action—and as leaders of the fertility industry we are executing on that mandate," said Lynn Mason, CEO, IVI RMA North America. "In partnership with Costco and Sesame, leaders of the highest caliber, we are expanding access to quality fertility care and reducing barriers so more people across the country can build the families they desire. Every partnership we form and program we launch is grounded in expanding access to the most advanced care for individuals and families who deserve expertise and support throughout their fertility journey.”

By combining Sesame's direct-access platform with IVI RMA Network's clinical expertise and Costco's transparent pricing, the partnership will dramatically improve treatment access, optimize diagnostics, and lower healthcare costs for families pursuing fertility care. The program is now available nationwide at https://sesamecare.com/fertility.

About Sesame

Sesame is the only cash-pay healthcare platform connecting patients directly with top-rated doctors at transparent, up-front prices. By removing insurance, Sesame unlocks lower cost, more convenient access to high-quality clinicians for everyday care. Sesame has served over 1 million patients to date, offering more than 380 services across all 50 states. Learn more at sesamecare.com.

About IVI RMA North America

IVI RMA North America, comprising Reproductive Medicine Associates, Boston IVF, and Toronto-based TRIO, spans 25 IVF laboratories and has helped women and couples achieve pregnancies which have led to the birth of over 220,000 babies to date. Pioneers in innovative care, including PGT-A, single embryo transfer, fertility preservation, LGBTQ+ care, and more, the network has published over 1,000 papers which have pushed the fertility industry forward. IVI RMA North America is part of IVI RMA Global, the world's leading reproductive medicine group committed to providing evidence-based fertility solutions to patients seeking treatment anywhere in the world. IVI RMA Global employs more than 6,000 people across 200+ locations in 15 countries. Learn more at rmanetwork.com and ivirma.com.

About Costco

Costco Wholesale Corporation operates an international chain of membership warehouses dedicated to bringing members the best possible prices on quality brand-name merchandise. As of November 2025, Costco operates 923 warehouses worldwide across 14 countries. Learn more at costco.com.