Myomo and Elevance Health Agree to Contract for Multi-State Network Participation

BURLINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Myomo, Inc. (NYSE American: MYO) (“Myomo” or the “Company”), a wearable medical robotics company that offers increased functionality for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper-limb paralysis, announced today it has entered into its first among a series of expected network participation agreements with Elevance Health. The contracts, which include the Anthem-affiliated Commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid plans are expected to become effective on a market-by-market basis through the second quarter of 2026. Once complete, the addition of these 45 million medical members will bring Myomo’s total number of covered lives under commercial insurance plans to over 80 million.

These agreements are expected to expand access to Myomo’s MyoPro® powered arm and hand orthoses, while supporting affordability for plan members and their families on an in-network basis.

“We are pleased to partner with Elevance Health’s affiliated plans to bring the benefits of MyoPro to their members,” said Dr. Harry Kovelman, Myomo’s Chief Medical Officer. “This arrangement with Elevance reinforces our commitment to helping individuals regain function and independence through clinically proven, innovative technologies delivered in a cost-effective manner.”

About Elevance Health, Inc.

Elevance Health is a lifetime, trusted health partner fueled by its purpose to improve the health of humanity. The company supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey – connecting them to the care, support, and resources they need to lead healthier lives. Elevance Health’s companies serve roughly 115 million people through a diverse portfolio of industry-leading medical, digital, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, and complex care solutions. For more information, please visit www.elevancehealth.com or follow us @ElevanceHealth on X and Elevance Health on LinkedIn.

About Myomo

Myomo, Inc. is a wearable medical robotics company that offers improved arm and hand function for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper-limb paralysis. Myomo develops and markets the MyoPro product line. MyoPro is a powered upper-limb orthosis designed to support the arm and restore function to the weakened or paralyzed arms of certain patients suffering from CVA stroke, brachial plexus injury, traumatic brain or spinal cord injury or other neuromuscular disease or injury. It is currently the only marketed device in the U.S. that, sensing a patient’s own EMG signals through non-invasive sensors on the arm, can restore an individual’s ability to perform activities of daily living, including feeding themselves, carrying objects and doing household tasks. Many are able to return to work, live independently and reduce their cost of care. Myomo is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, with sales and clinical professionals across the U.S. and representatives internationally. For more information please visit www.myomo.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company’s future business expectations, including expectations regarding the effective dates of state contracts and expansion of access to the MyoPro, which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and may differ materially from actual results due to a variety of factors.

These factors include, among other things:

our ability to obtain sufficient reimbursement from third-party payers for our products;

our dependence on external sources for the financing of our operations;

our ability to scale the business to achieve positive cash flow from operations;

our revenue concentration with patients who carry Medicare Part B;

our ability to continue normal operations and patient interactions without supply chain disruption in order to deliver and fit our custom-fabricated devices;

our marketing and commercialization efforts;

our ability to obtain and maintain our strategic collaborations and to realize the intended results of such collaborations;

our expectations as to our product development programs, including improving our existing products and developing new products;

our ability to maintain and grow our reputation and to achieve and maintain the market acceptance of our products;

our expectations as to our clinical research program and clinical results;

our ability to maintain adequate protection of our intellectual property and to avoid violation of the intellectual property rights of others;

our ability to gain and maintain regulatory approvals;

our ability to compete and succeed in a highly competitive and evolving industry; and

general market, economic, environmental and social factors that may affect the evaluation, fitting, delivery and sale of our products to patients.

More information about these and other factors that potentially could affect our financial results is included in Myomo’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those contained in the risk factors section of the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Commission. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Although the forward-looking statements in this release of financial information are based on our beliefs, assumptions and expectations, taking into account all information currently available to us, we cannot guarantee future transactions, results, performance, achievements or outcomes. No assurance can be made to any investor by anyone that the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements will be attained, or that deviations from them will not be material or adverse. The Company disclaims any obligation subsequently to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.