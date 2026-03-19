o9 Selected by Chow Tai Fook to Optimize Data-Driven Retail Planning

DALLAS & HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--o9, a leading software company that is powering enterprise planning and decisioning models across 30-plus industry verticals with its groundbreaking, AI-powered Digital Brain platform, today announced its partnership with Chow Tai Fook Jewelry Group, a prestigious China-based jewelry retailer, to enhance its end-to-end retail planning capabilities.

Founded in 1929 and headquartered in Hong Kong, Chow Tai Fook operates around 6,000 retail stores across the region and features nearly 200,000 SKUs. The company sought to develop a more data-driven approach to its retail planning processes to minimize stockouts of high-demand products, strengthen allocation mechanisms to ensure the optimal product mix is provided to each store location, and better align its supply chain with market demands to expedite replenishment cycles.

Chow Tai Fook selected the o9 Digital Brain because it could provide a truly flexible and configurable platform that unifies Chow Tai Fook's retail planning processes across assortment planning, merchandise financial planning, production planning, and allocation and replenishment on a single platform.

"As one of China's foremost jewelry retailers, it is a top priority to digitize and transform our retail planning processes, as well as support global order consolidation and supply chain integration, to ultimately meet the needs of today's consumers,” said Zhi Jun Hu, Deputy GM, Information & Communication Applications at Chow Tai Fook. "We look forward to collaborating with o9 not only as a platform provider, but as a long-term strategic partner that helps us to optimize our end-to-end retail supply chain and strategic planning initiatives."

"As global retailers face multiple headwinds in addition to shifts in consumer demand, retailers that are investing in the technologies that can help them to build greater supply chain resilience can more likely maintain a competitive advantage and respond to market changes with greater agility," said Chakri Cottemukkala, Co-Founder and CEO of o9 Solutions. "We're pleased to work with Chow Tai Fook in unifying its retail planning capabilities to ensure that all decisions are data-driven and cohesive across the business."

To learn more about o9 go to www.o9solutions.com.

About o9

o9 Solutions is a leading Enterprise Knowledge and AI-powered platform helping companies build Agile, Adaptive & Autonomous Planning & Execution Models for transforming enterprise decision-making in environments of rising volatility and uncertainty. Whether it is improving forecast accuracy, matching demand and supply and driving collaboration across the multi-tier supply chain to improve resilience at optimal costs and inventory, or optimizing new product and commercial initiatives to drive revenue growth and margins, decision-making processes from long-range to tactical to execution horizon can be made faster and smarter and connected on o9’s Digital Brain Platform.

o9 brings together game-changing technology innovations — such as innovative enterprise knowledge graph modeling, big data analytics, advanced algorithms for forecasting, demand/supply balancing, scenario planning, real time learning, collaboration, generative and agentic AI, easy-to-use interfaces and cloud-based delivery, and innovative management methods — as well as organization, process and change management best practices to transform decision-making speed and intelligence.