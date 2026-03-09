Adobe and Major League Baseball Expand Partnership to Power Next Generation Digital Fan Experiences

SAN JOSE, Calif. & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Adobe (Nasdaq:ADBE)—the global technology leader that unleashes creativity, productivity and customer experiences through innovative tools and platforms—and Major League Baseball (MLB), North America’s most historic professional sports league, today announced a major expansion of their multi-year partnership. To drive the next generation of digital fan experiences, Adobe is providing industry-leading solutions for MLB’s marketing, product and content departments to further innovate and showcase the National Pastime. As part of the expanded partnership, Adobe is also the official Presenting Sponsor of MLB Opening Day in 2026, 2027 and 2028.

The partnership will redefine fan engagement across digital channels, equipping millions of baseball fans with creativity tools powered by AI to express their passion for the sport, while enabling the league and its clubs to scale personalized experiences across audiences. This builds on MLB’s existing investments in Adobe’s enterprise offerings, which have enabled the league to bring together data and content across their organization, creating a foundation to deliver fan experiences that are engaging and relevant.

“MLB fans everywhere want to feel a part of the ballpark atmosphere from wherever they enjoy baseball – be it at home, on the go, or at the park itself,” said Uzma Rawn, Chief Marketing Officer and Senior Vice President, Global Corporate Partnerships, MLB. “Adobe is a global leader in digital experiences and creativity, and this relationship provides us with the technology to better understand and deliver what our fans want and need digitally.”

“MLB is innovating around fan engagement, embracing digital channels to enhance experiences inside and outside the ballpark,” said Rachel Thornton, CMO Enterprise at Adobe. “Our work with MLB is setting a benchmark for what it means to engage with fans in the era of AI, where Adobe solutions will drive the personalization of digital content and real-time offers that enhance the gameday experience, while empowering individual creativity.”

The expanded Adobe partnership will enable MLB to:

Scale on-brand MLB marketing campaigns: Adobe GenStudio for Performance Marketing—an end-to-end content supply chain solution to optimize the process of planning, creating, managing, activating and measuring content—will enable MLB’s marketing teams to accelerate the delivery of high-quality, personalized campaigns. MLB marketing teams can easily create distinct variations of on-brand content to tailor the fan experience across any digital channel, whether a fan is watching their favorite team from home, or at an exciting game in their city.

Boost brand discoverability: Adobe LLM Optimizer, a brand visibility solution, will enable MLB to enhance their presence across dynamic interfaces, which consumers have embraced to engage brands. MLB will be able to see how their content is surfaced in AI-driven search results and make instant changes to improve discoverability across audiences. This ensures the league remains top-of-mind for current and new fans, as individuals search for tickets and the latest stats, or engage with MLB-themed experiences.

Accelerate asset production through trained AI models: With Adobe Firefly Services and Custom Models, MLB’s marketing teams can leverage a collection of creative and generative APIs and services to meet the skyrocketing demand for personalized content. This will shorten the time it takes for MLB to launch campaigns and engage new audiences, activating Adobe solutions to streamline workflows from creating customized content in MLB’s iconic brand style to resizing assets for different marketing channels.

Deepen fan engagement: Adobe Express, the quick and easy make-anything app, will enable MLB fans to create standout digital content and showcase their love for the game. Express will equip fans with authentic MLB designs and generative AI capabilities via Firefly, making it simple to personalize social media posts, stories and graphics that feature team colors and logos. As part of the expanded partnership, MLB and Adobe will also introduce new ways for fans to engage directly on MLB channels via integrated Adobe Express tools.

About Adobe

Adobe is empowering everyone to create. For more information, visit www.adobe.com.

About Major League Baseball

Major League Baseball (MLB) is the most historic professional sports league in the United States and consists of 30 member clubs in the U.S. and Canada, representing the highest level of professional baseball. Led by Commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr., MLB has achieved three straight years of total attendance gains for the first time in 18 years and remains the best-attended sports league in the world. Since 2023, historic rule changes have improved the quality of play on the field, emphasizing speed and athleticism at a better pace. In 2025, MLB had its third straight season clocking in with an average game time of 2:40 or below for the first time in 40 years. Viewership of MLB games nationally, locally, on MLB.TV and in Canada and Japan all increased over last year, with most platforms achieving double-digit percentage increases. Game Seven of the thrilling 2025 World Series presented by Capital One averaged 51.0 million viewers combined across the United States, Canada, and Japan, making the 11-inning contest the most-watched MLB game in 34 years, dating back to Game Seven of the 1991 World Series. MLB.TV set another consumption record this season with 19.4 billion minutes watched, an increase of +34% over last year. The MLB App registered its most-trafficked season ever with daily traffic increasing by +18% over 2024. As the league expanded its marketing efforts and promotion of star players like reigning Most Valuable Players Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge, MLB has significantly increased its younger fan base as evidenced through viewership, social media, ticket purchasing, and participation metrics. Through its MLB Together social responsibility efforts, MLB remains committed to making a positive impact in the communities of the U.S., Canada and throughout the world. With the continued success of MLB Network, MLB digital platforms, international events, and local media production and distribution, MLB continues to find innovative ways for its fans to enjoy America's National Pastime and a truly global game. To learn more about MLB, please visit mlb.com.

