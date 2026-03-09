Teriyaki Madness Taps Toast to Fuel Next Growth Phase

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Toast (NYSE: TOST), the digital technology platform built for hospitality, today announced that Teriyaki Madness (TMAD), the fast-growing Seattle-style fast casual teriyaki franchise, will implement Toast’s enterprise technology suite across its expanding footprint of over 200 locations nationwide.

Teriyaki Madness is known for its crazy-delicious, cooked-to-order teriyaki bowls and commitment to satisfying guests through premium marinated proteins, fresh vegetables, and bold signature sauces, including several gluten-free options. The menu emphasizes high-quality ingredients and customizable combinations that deliver unbeatable flavor in every bowl. As the brand eyes further expansion, TMAD sought a long-term partner capable of supporting both corporate scaling and the individual success of its franchisees. To keep up with growing demand, TMAD will implement the Toast platform along with Toast Flex hardware Toast Kitchen Display Systems (KDS), while leveraging Toast’s partner ecosystem to connect their full tech stack seamlessly.

“The Teriyaki Madness team is as dedicated to growth, quality, and efficiency as we are at Toast, and we’ve built our platform to handle the busiest of bowl-driven and quick-service concepts,” said Kelly Esten, Chief Operating Officer of Enterprise and Chief Marketing Officer at Toast. “We’re thrilled to give them the tech and support they need to keep bringing their awesome food and energy to new neighborhoods.”

“We’re passionately moving forward with bringing the best teriyaki bowls on earth to more neighborhoods across the country at a rapid pace,” said Erin Hicks, President at Teriyaki Madness. “To pull that off, we need a partner that can keep up with the Madness. Toast gives our franchisees the tools to run faster, smarter restaurants while we keep doing what we do best. Toast is more than a technology partner—it’s the engine for our next phase of growth.”

Toast currently serves hundreds of multi-unit brands, including Caribou Coffee, Choice Hotels, Potbelly Sandwich Shop, Craveworthy Brands, Perkins American Food Co., Nothing Bundt Cakes, Papa Gino's & D'Angelo, and Costa Vida Fresh Mexican Grill, among others. For more information about Toast and its enterprise capabilities, visit our Toast for Enterprise page.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements,” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the context of the statement and generally arise when Toast or its management is discussing its beliefs, estimates or expectations. Such statements generally include the words “believes,” “plans,” “intends,” “may,” “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “outlook,” “continues,” or similar expressions. These statements are not historical facts or guarantees of future performance, but represent the beliefs of Toast and its management at the time the statements were made regarding future events which are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside Toast’s control. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding Toast’s business arrangement with TMAD the planned and future implementation of the Toast platform at TMAD locations.

The forward-looking statements contained in this release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in Toast’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including in the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations'' in Toast’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and Toast’s subsequent SEC filings. Toast can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations or strategies as reflected in or suggested by those forward-looking statements will be attained or achieved. The forward-looking statements in this release are based on information available to Toast as of the date hereof, and Toast disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Toast’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

About Toast

Toast [NYSE: TOST] is a cloud-based, all-in-one digital technology platform purpose-built for the entire restaurant community. Toast provides a single platform of software as a service (SaaS) products and financial technology solutions that give restaurants everything they need to run their business across point of sale, operations, digital ordering and delivery, marketing and loyalty, and team management. By serving as the restaurant operating system across dine-in, takeout, and delivery channels, Toast helps restaurants streamline operations, increase revenue, and deliver amazing guest experiences. For more information, visit www.toasttab.com.

About Teriyaki Madness

Teriyaki Madness (TMAD for short) is a fast casual Seattle-style Japanese concept founded in 2003. Known for its crazy delicious teriyaki bowls, TMAD offers a customizable, protein-packed menu featuring marinated chicken, steak, salmon, tofu, and fresh veggies over rice or Yakisoba noodles, complemented by signature sauces and sides like eggrolls and edamame. This isn’t your “average teriyaki” — it’s huge bowls of bold, healthy (or not – we don’t judge), over the top awesomeness. Cravings encouraged, chopsticks optional, and fair warning: these bowls are highly addictive. With over 200 shops across 41 states, the brand is rapidly expanding nationwide. Teriyaki Madness is actively seeking dedicated franchise operators of all backgrounds to bring fresh, delicious teriyaki bowls to their neighborhoods. For more information on franchise opportunities, visit franchise.teriyakimadness.com. To explore the menu and learn more, visit teriyakimadness.com or follow Teriyaki Madness on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

TOST-CORP