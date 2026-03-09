Anthem, Athens Orthopedic Clinic Partner to Expand Orthopedic Access in Northeast Georgia

ATHENS, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Georgia has reached an agreement with Athens Orthopedic Clinic (AOC) to expand access to orthopedic services across Georgia for Anthem members. AOC has been a trusted provider of orthopedic and sports medicine care for 60 years, and Anthem members will benefit from AOC’s comprehensive services, including Orthopedic Urgent Care Centers, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, MRI and CT imaging, outpatient therapy, and fellowship-trained specialists across 10 locations in the region.

Founded in 1966, Athens Orthopedic Clinic has built a reputation for expert care, innovative treatments, and a patient-centered approach that helps individuals overcome orthopedic challenges and return to the lives they love. The partnership reflects a shared commitment to access, quality, and affordability—while supporting the growing shift toward high-value outpatient care.

“Athens Orthopedic Clinic has been a cornerstone of orthopedic care in Northeast Georgia for decades,” said Amanda Free, President of Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Georgia. “This partnership supports expanded access to high-quality, outpatient orthopedic services while helping ensure care is delivered in the most appropriate, efficient setting for our members and the communities we serve.”

AOC recently announced the opening of its new Joint and Spine Surgery Center on its Athens Health Campus, further expanding its ability to care for patients requiring advanced orthopedic and spine procedures. Designed to deliver hospital-level care in a convenient outpatient setting, the facility reflects AOC’s ongoing commitment to innovation, efficiency, and patient comfort.

“For 60 years, our mission has been to improve access to orthopedic care while continually raising the standard for treatment and patient experience with services available 7-days a week,” said Michael Boblitz, Chief Executive Officer of Athens Orthopedic Clinic. “Partnering with Anthem allows us to continue investing in advanced outpatient care, shorten recovery times, and serve our community with the expertise and compassion patients have come to expect from AOC.”

About Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Georgia

Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield is the trade name of Blue Cross Blue Shield Healthcare Plan of Georgia, Inc., an independent licensee of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association. Anthem is a registered trademark of Anthem Insurance Companies, Inc. Additional information about Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield is available at www.anthem.com. Follow us on X @AnthemBCBS and on LinkedIn.

About Athens Orthopedic Clinic

Founded in 1966, Athens Orthopedic Clinic is Northeast Georgia’s largest provider of orthopedics and sports medicine, serving more than 230,000 patients annually. With a team of 79 physicians, advanced practice providers, and outpatient therapists, AOC offers comprehensive orthopedic services including joint and spine care, ambulatory surgery, imaging, physical therapy, urgent care, and occupational medicine. Learn more at www.athensorthopedicclinic.com.