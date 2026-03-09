-

Anthem, Athens Orthopedic Clinic Partner to Expand Orthopedic Access in Northeast Georgia

ATHENS, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Georgia has reached an agreement with Athens Orthopedic Clinic (AOC) to expand access to orthopedic services across Georgia for Anthem members. AOC has been a trusted provider of orthopedic and sports medicine care for 60 years, and Anthem members will benefit from AOC’s comprehensive services, including Orthopedic Urgent Care Centers, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, MRI and CT imaging, outpatient therapy, and fellowship-trained specialists across 10 locations in the region.

“This partnership supports expanded access to high-quality, outpatient orthopedic services while helping ensure care is delivered in the most appropriate, efficient setting for our members and the communities we serve,” said Amanda Free, Anthem GA Pres.

Share

Founded in 1966, Athens Orthopedic Clinic has built a reputation for expert care, innovative treatments, and a patient-centered approach that helps individuals overcome orthopedic challenges and return to the lives they love. The partnership reflects a shared commitment to access, quality, and affordability—while supporting the growing shift toward high-value outpatient care.

“Athens Orthopedic Clinic has been a cornerstone of orthopedic care in Northeast Georgia for decades,” said Amanda Free, President of Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Georgia. “This partnership supports expanded access to high-quality, outpatient orthopedic services while helping ensure care is delivered in the most appropriate, efficient setting for our members and the communities we serve.”

AOC recently announced the opening of its new Joint and Spine Surgery Center on its Athens Health Campus, further expanding its ability to care for patients requiring advanced orthopedic and spine procedures. Designed to deliver hospital-level care in a convenient outpatient setting, the facility reflects AOC’s ongoing commitment to innovation, efficiency, and patient comfort.

“For 60 years, our mission has been to improve access to orthopedic care while continually raising the standard for treatment and patient experience with services available 7-days a week,” said Michael Boblitz, Chief Executive Officer of Athens Orthopedic Clinic. “Partnering with Anthem allows us to continue investing in advanced outpatient care, shorten recovery times, and serve our community with the expertise and compassion patients have come to expect from AOC.”

About Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Georgia

Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield is the trade name of Blue Cross Blue Shield Healthcare Plan of Georgia, Inc., an independent licensee of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association. Anthem is a registered trademark of Anthem Insurance Companies, Inc. Additional information about Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield is available at www.anthem.com. Follow us on X @AnthemBCBS and on LinkedIn.

About Athens Orthopedic Clinic

Founded in 1966, Athens Orthopedic Clinic is Northeast Georgia’s largest provider of orthopedics and sports medicine, serving more than 230,000 patients annually. With a team of 79 physicians, advanced practice providers, and outpatient therapists, AOC offers comprehensive orthopedic services including joint and spine care, ambulatory surgery, imaging, physical therapy, urgent care, and occupational medicine. Learn more at www.athensorthopedicclinic.com.

Contacts

Media Contacts:

Kersha Cartwright
Director of Public Relations
Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Georgia
kersha.cartwright@elevancehealth.com | 678-767-0199

Amy Wages
Director of Marketing, Training and Development
Athens Orthopedic Clinic
awages@athensorthopedicclinic.com | 706-433-3126

Industry:

Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Georgia

Release Versions
English

Contacts

Media Contacts:

Kersha Cartwright
Director of Public Relations
Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Georgia
kersha.cartwright@elevancehealth.com | 678-767-0199

Amy Wages
Director of Marketing, Training and Development
Athens Orthopedic Clinic
awages@athensorthopedicclinic.com | 706-433-3126

More News From Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Georgia

Banneker High School Unveils Upgraded Weight Room Through Partnership with Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Impact Fitness Foundation

COLLEGE PARK, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, in partnership with iHeartMedia and national nonprofit Impact Fitness Foundation, recently celebrated the unveiling of a newly upgraded weight room they provided at Benjamin Banneker High School. The project expands Anthem’s commitment to whole health in the College Park community and supports long-term student wellness by investing in safe, modern fitness spaces for high school student athletes. “This investment in our students...

Amanda Free Named President, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Georgia

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Georgia today announced that Amanda Free has been named President. “Amanda is a trusted Georgia leader with a proven record of driving growth, operational excellence and community engagement,” said Robert Bunch, President, Commercial East Region & Specialty Business, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield. “With more than 20 years of experience across sales, operations and consulting, she understands the needs of Georgia’s businesses...

Piedmont Rockdale Named a Blue Distinction Center for Knee Replacement, Hip Replacement and Spine Surgery

CONYERS, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Georgia recently named Piedmont Rockdale Hospital a Blue Distinction Center for knee replacement, hip replacement and spine surgery. Piedmont Rockdale is one of only eight facilities in Georgia to receive the Blue Distinction Center designation for spine surgery and one of 26 facilities for knee and hip replacement. “We are proud to recognize Piedmont Rockdale Hospital as a Blue Distinction Center for knee replacement, hip repl...
Back to Newsroom