Avia and University Engineering Program Collaborate on Research of Mobile Games and Cognitive Health in Aging Populations

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AviaGames, an award-winning mobile games developer, is working with Duke University’s Pratt School of Engineering and its Product Lab on a new research initiative focused on the potential for mobile skill-based games to impact cognitive engagement and healthy aging.

This strategic research will focus on player trends and behavior in Avia’s popular game, Solitaire Clash, and will examine how structured, skill-based gameplay may support sustained attention, decision-making, motivation and social connection among older players. As millions of adults increasingly turn to mobile games for entertainment and mental stimulation, the research aims to better understand how thoughtfully designed digital play could shape broader conversations around aging.

Through May 2026, a Duke engineering student Product Lab team will conduct structured student-led interviews and research synthesis that analyzes player trends and behavior in Solitaire Clash. The study will engage Solitaire Clash players to better contextualize player perspectives and trends.

“Avia is excited to collaborate with Duke University’s renowned Pratt School of Engineering's Product Lab to study cognitive engagement and player behavior in aging populations,” said Vickie Yanjuan Chen, CEO and Founder, Avia. “Working with Duke allows us to deepen our understanding of our player community while supporting thoughtful, research-driven conversations.”

With more than 60M total downloads and 450M monthly tournaments, Solitaire Clash has remained at the top of its genre on iOS and the Galaxy Store, and is one of Avia’s most successful titles. The collaboration will provide Duke students with research experience with a top-performing mobile app and its avid user base, while representing a strategic step for Avia as it continues building relationships with leading research institutions for socially meaningful applications of mobile gaming.

“Education in product development is most impactful when it mirrors real-world practice and mentorship, so partnering with an established company such as Avia brings an exciting and valuable learning experience to our students,” stated Anna Wilson, Executive in Residence at Duke University’s Pratt School of Engineering. “Our goal is to conduct meaningful research and game-design prototyping that contributes to a better understanding of interactive social play and engagement in aging."

Solitaire Clash brings classic solitaire to life with solo and multiplayer competitive challenges, with the chance to earn rewards and exciting in-game items. With diverse multiplayer tournaments, mini-games such as Flower Frenzy and Puzzle Mania, events and more, Solitaire Clash takes players on a memorable skill-based solitaire experience. Players can download the game here for free.

About AviaGames

Avia is the go-to destination for casual mobile gaming entertainment and is the publisher of Pocket7Games, a unified gaming platform, and other individual top apps including "Solitaire Clash," "Bingo Tour'' and "8 Ball Strike." Quick to play and win, Avia mobile games are designed for players of all skill levels, from casual gamers to hardcore enthusiasts. Avia gaming offerings include 15+ unique, skill-based games linked to a single membership and joint account system, allowing players to seamlessly switch among casual puzzle, action, card and strategy games. Avia is committed to providing an inclusive platform for players to have fun playing their favorite titles.