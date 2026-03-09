Unstructured and Teradata Partner to Make Enterprise Data AI-Ready at Scale

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Unstructured today announced a partnership with Teradata to deliver data ingestion and processing as a native capability inside Teradata Enterprise Vector Store. Expected to be available to eligible Teradata customers starting April 2026, the integration enables enterprises to automatically ingest, process, and transform unstructured content, including documents, PDFs, spreadsheets, emails, images, video, and audio, into high-quality, AI-ready data directly within Teradata Enterprise Vector Store. No external pipelines and no additional infrastructure to manage in typical deployments.

Rather than operating as a standalone solution, Unstructured’s document preprocessing and enrichment capabilities are natively embedded as a service inside Teradata Enterprise Vector Store. Teradata customers can ingest and preprocess unstructured content within the same platform they use for structured analytics, with all outputs landing directly in Teradata Enterprise Vector Store as vectors, structured data, or both.

“This partnership is a validation of what we’ve been building toward: making unstructured data processing a core part of the enterprise data stack,” said Brian Raymond, Founder and CEO of Unstructured. “Teradata’s customers run some of the most demanding, highly regulated workloads in the world. Embedding our platform inside Teradata Enterprise Vector Store means those customers can now unlock their unstructured data for Gen AI with the same governance, security, and operational rigor they expect from everything else in their environment.”

Roughly 80% of enterprise data sits in formats that AI systems cannot natively use: PDFs, images, video, audio, emails, and scanned documents. Unstructured enhances what's possible with that content inside Teradata Enterprise Vector Store. The platform preprocesses 70+ file types into chunked json and generates production-quality embeddings all within Teradata Enterprise Vector Store. The integration supports Teradata’s hybrid deployment model, running across AWS, Azure, GCP, on-premises, and air-gapped environments. For customers in financial services, healthcare, defense, and government, where data sovereignty is not negotiable, this flexibility ensures that ingestion and preprocessing happen wherever the data resides, without compromise.

"Our customers manage some of the world's most complex, regulated data environments, and they need AI-ready data they can trust," said Sumeet Arora, Chief Product Officer at Teradata. "Unstructured brings the depth of production-grade preprocessing our customers need—delivered natively inside Teradata Enterprise Vector Store across multi-cloud and on-premises environments. That means the reliability, governance, and compliance they require, with the flexibility to deploy wherever their data lives—without adding complexity or additional tools to their existing environment.”

The integration covers all phases associated with preprocessing. Unstructured handles parsing, enrichment, chunking, and embedding generation for text, images, and audio. Processed outputs land directly in Teradata’s Enterprise Vector Store, ready for hybrid search, RAG, agentic AI workflows, and traditional analytics. Embeddings designed to align with existing role‑based access controls and governance policies already defined in Teradata, and the platform delivers SLA-compatible reliability with deterministic outputs at enterprise scale.

The result is a complete, governed pipeline from raw enterprise content to AI-ready data, delivered as a native platform capability rather than a bolted-on tool. Instead of assembling a patchwork of open-source libraries, standalone vector databases, and external ingestion services, enterprises get an end-to-end solution inside their existing Teradata environment. For more information, visit unstructured.io.

About Unstructured

Unstructured is the leading enterprise platform for transforming unstructured data into AI-ready formats. The company’s platform ingests, preprocesses, and delivers data from 70+ file types and 30+ enterprise data sources, powering production GenAI and agentic AI workflows for organizations worldwide. Unstructured supports flexible deployment across multi-tenant SaaS, dedicated instance, and customer-managed environments including VPC and on-premises. The platform is SOC 2 Type II, ISO 27001, HIPAA, and GDPR compliant, with FedRAMP High authorization and Authority to Operate (ATO) at Impact Level 5 (IL5). Learn more at unstructured.io.