Tigo Energy and CELTEC Enhance Safety and Compliance in Central American Solar Projects

PANAMA CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: “TYGO”) (“Tigo” or “Company”), a leading provider of intelligent solar and energy software solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with regional distributor of renewable energy solutions, CELTEC. Through the partnership, CELTEC will distribute Tigo Rapid Shutdown solutions as well as its full portfolio of optimizers and products across Central America and the Caribbean. This collaboration comes amid the sustained growth of solar energy across Central America and the Caribbean, which has led to evolving regulatory frameworks and the need for enhanced safety standards. The partnership also facilitates access to technologies aligned with NEC 2017/2020 requirements, which are already mandatory in Panama and are progressively being adopted in other Central American and Caribbean markets.

“The implementation of NEC 2020 in the markets we serve always marks a turning point in the way solar projects are designed, particularly with regard to first responder safety,” said Darío Torres, CEO of CELTEC. “Safety must be a fundamental pillar in any solar project, whether residential, commercial, or utility-scale. With Tigo, we strengthen our value proposition for installers and developers by offering a robust technical solution that protects people, infrastructure, and investment.”

One of the cornerstones of this collaboration is the Tigo TS4-A-2F, a reliable and cost-effective rapid shutdown solution that complies with the latest module-level shutdown requirements set forth in NEC 2017/2020. Certified by IEC and UL for global acceptance, the TS4-A-2F also carries UL PVRSS certification, helping to enable compatibility with the broadest network of inverters on the market, many of which feature Tigo RSS transmitter integration. By connecting to two modules, the TS4-A-2F can reduce installation time and can enable up to 16% fewer connections in a 14-panel string compared to single-channel MLPE solutions, streamlining fieldwork, reducing potential points of failure, and increasing overall system reliability.

“Within the framework of our partnership, the safety of first responders has become a central consideration in the design and installation of solar projects across residential, commercial, and utility-scale applications,” said Jing Tian, chief growth officer at Tigo Energy. “Through this alliance, we aim to contribute to the sustainable growth of the solar market in Central America and the Caribbean, driving the adoption of technologies that combine innovation, regulatory compliance, and a strong focus on safety and quality. These are the key elements for building a sustainable future for the region’s solar energy sector.”

