Woodside Launches Trion Drilling Campaign

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Woodside Energy, in partnership with Petróleos Mexicanos (PEMEX), has commenced the drilling campaign at the Trion Field, located in ultra-deep waters of the Gulf of Mexico.

The start of drilling marks a significant milestone in the development of one of Mexico’s most important offshore energy projects and represents a key advancement toward full field development following the project’s final investment decision (FID) in 2023.

Woodside Acting CEO Liz Westcott said: “The start of the drilling program represents a milestone for the Trion Project and for Mexico’s deepwater oil and gas sector. It underscores the strength of our collaboration with PEMEX and our shared commitment to delivering this world-class project safely and efficiently. Trion is more than a significant resource – it is an opportunity to enhance Mexico’s energy security, build local capability and generate enduring economic value for the country.”

The drilling campaign includes the execution of 24 subsea wells which will be connected to a floating production unit (FPU) named Tláloc, with a nameplate capacity of approximately 100,000 barrels per day. The development incorporates associated subsea infrastructure and export systems to ensure safe, efficient and reliable operations. Production from Trion will be loaded into a floating storage and offloading facility (FSO) named Chalchi, with a capacity of 950,000 barrels.

The wells will be drilled by Transocean’s Deepwater Thalassa, supported by supply vessels and logistics services operating from ports in the state of Tamaulipas, strengthening local and regional supply chains. The Deepwater Thalassa arrived in Mexican waters on 5 March 2026.

Since FID for Trion, engineering, procurement and operational planning activities have progressed in line with the approved development schedule. The project remains on track to achieve first oil in 2028.

Woodside Vice President Trion Stephane Drouaud said: “The progress we are seeing at Trion reflects the dedication and expertise of our project team and partners who have worked tirelessly to advance this development. From engineering and planning through to drilling execution, the team is safely and systematically moving the project forward.”

Trion is expected to generate significant economic benefits, including direct and indirect employment opportunities and expanded participation for Mexican suppliers. Over the life of the project, Trion is expected to deliver more than US$10 billion in taxes and royalties to Mexico.

Woodside holds a 60 percent participating interest in Trion and serves as operator, alongside PEMEX with 40 percent.

About Woodside Energy

Woodside is a global energy company. Driven by a spirit of innovation and determination, we established the liquefied natural gas industry in Australia in the 1980s. We provide the energy the world needs to heat homes, keep the lights on and support industry. Today, our strategy is to thrive through the energy transition with a resilient and diversified portfolio of oil, gas and new energy projects in Australia, North America and Africa.