Snowden Lane Partners Adds MSCI Wealth as Integration Partner to Elevate Portfolio Management and Advisor Workflow Capabilities

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Snowden Lane Partners, an independent, advisor-owned, wealth advisory firm dedicated to providing client-focused advice in a values-driven culture, today announced it will integrate MSCI Wealth Manager – an advanced portfolio management technology platform for public and private asset analytics, tax aware optimization, and modern proposal generation capabilities – into its advisory ecosystem.

MSCI Wealth Manager was designed to support advisors’ efforts to provide tailored financial advice to their clients by quickly illustrating risks in each portfolio, as it’s built on modeling technology that identifies assets that are outliers based on the clients’ investment goals. The platform also integrates risk analysis with proposal generation and model management tools, supporting a unified advisory experience.

The partnership follows a successful 2025, during which Snowden Lane expanded its alternative asset capabilities, made senior hires to further enhance business development and recruiting operations, and continued its advisory team expansion, with new offices across the Northeast and Southeast. In line with Snowden Lane’s commitment to delivering holistic, personalized, and client-focused advice to coincide with that growth, the firm adopted MSCI Wealth Manager to empower its advisory team with modern tools to:

Differentiate their clients’ experiences by providing a base of transparent, multi-asset analytics, risk decomposition tools, and outcome-based investment insights that can be retrofitted to an individual investor’s goals;

Compare, align and personalize their clients’ portfolios around recommended asset allocations;

Identify new opportunities by leveraging MSCI’s deep expertise in index construction, factor modeling and private assets coverage; and

Analyze portfolio data from current and prospective clients’ investment statements, which can be uploaded directly to the platform.

“We’re thrilled to partner with MSCI, as we share a dedication to providing clients with best-in-class tools that enhance their advisory experience,” said Alison Burkett, Executive Vice President and Head of Enterprise Development at Snowden Lane Partners. “Equally important, our advisors now have a deeper toolkit to continue putting our values in practice, offering clients transparent and individualized solutions for their unique needs. As our firm continues to grow, continuing to reinvest in tech capabilities that improve our advisor and client experience is paramount, and this partnership with MSCI is the latest example of that.”

“MSCI Wealth and Snowden Lane share a vision for advancing portfolio management technology to better meet the changing needs of end-investors,” said Alex Kokolis, Global Head of Wealth at MSCI. “We are proud to provide Snowden Lane advisors with the tools they need to align their clients’ portfolios with their unique goals, values and evolving views on risk in today’s complex market environment. MSCI Wealth Manager can help Snowden Lane manage their clients’ unique investment needs efficiently, consistently, transparently and with confidence.”

About Snowden Lane Partners

Snowden Lane is headquartered in New York City and operates an SEC-registered investment adviser and a FINRA-licensed broker-dealer. The firm provides a multi-custodian, multi-currency platform, with aggregated performance reporting and leading analytical tools for clients and advisors. Snowden Lane further provides full operational, finance, compliance, human resources, and financial advisor transition support to its financial advisors.

For more information about Snowden Lane, please visit www.snowdenlane.com.