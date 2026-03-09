Cherish and Aileen Announce First-of-its-Kind Senior Care Solution at HIMSS 2026

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cherish and Aileen today announced a collaboration to introduce a new perceptive and empathetic assistant​ for older adults and those who care for them. The solution combines Cherish’s intelligent radar-based health and safety monitoring platform with Aileen’s AI-based senior companionship platform.

As the U.S. population ages, the number of adults 65 and older living alone is growing. According to recent data, over 28% of adults age 65+ live alone. This figure rises to nearly 40% among women over 75 and older. At the same time, the caregiver workforce is under unprecedented strain, with shortages projected to reach up to 8 million direct care workers by 2030, leaving many older adults without reliable support in daily life. This shortage has created an urgent need for sustainable, scalable, affordable solutions that augment—not replace—human caregiving.

How each system works:

Cherish’s patented radar-based technology will continuously and ambiently (through the air) monitor daily behaviors, including movement and sleep patterns, and deviations from daily routines—such as reduced motion or missed meals—while preserving people’s privacy.

Aileen’s AI companion will operate on behalf of caregivers and family members to establish an intimate daily companionship and interaction with seniors via regular incoming calls. Aileen surrounds seniors with an always-present, deeply personal camaraderie when they are alone.

The partnership will build on Cherish’s real-time behavioral insights to influence Aileen’s next conversation with the senior. For example, if Cherish detects that the senior hasn’t been to the refrigerator this morning, Aileen will follow with a gentle conversation about missing breakfast, appetite, or the availability of food. If Cherish detects slower movement or an unusually late wake-up time, Aileen will weave in curiosity about the late wake-up, energy levels, discomfort, or even interest in scheduling a telehealth visit. In doing so, the two companies are creating a closed-loop, highly affordable model of caregiving that is otherwise unattainable for many due to the high cost of scarce caregiver support.

A Powerful Milestone in Affordable Senior Care

“Today’s announcement marks a profound shift in how we can now think about being there for our seniors,” said Roy Schoenberg, CEO of Aileen Inc. “Instead of alerting caregivers to problems after they happen or limiting our escalations to emergencies, this integration gives sensitivity, voice and an action arm to daily realities—helping seniors feel safe, heard, and supported in a way that will, in my mind, become indispensable.”

“Roy and I share a big vision for the future of care at home, and I’m thrilled to welcome Aileen to our ecosystem of hardware, AI, and service partners: Cherish&,” said Sumit Nagpal, CEO and Founder of Cherish. “Our platform’s unique ability to notice subtleties that matter, while simultaneously protecting people’s privacy, dignity, and choice, is a game-changer for anyone aging or living with health challenges. Acting on such real-time insights through Aileen’s trusted, empathetic voice will helps senior as they go about their lives and bring relief to their caregivers."

About Cherish

Cherish is a Deep Tech and AI company whose patented intelligent radar-based technology is making ambient (through-the-air) health, safety, and security monitoring available wherever people live, work, or receive care. Cherish technology works without intrusive cameras, wearables that people forget, or changes in how they live. It prioritizes their privacy, dignity, and choice. It detects a growing list of emergencies and potential health and safety concerns to bring people timely help, so they and their loved ones can live with greater independence and peace of mind.

About Aileen Inc.

Aileen Inc. provides AI-based companionship services that engage older adults in trusted, daily conversation — supporting emotional well-being, social connectedness, cognitive engagement, and gentle health conversations informed by real-world behavior.