Swiftly Announces Partnership with Merchants Distributors (MDI) to Power Next-Generation Shopper Engagement Technology and Enhance Digital Experience for Independent Grocers

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Swiftly, a leading provider of retail technology and tools, today announced a new partnership with Merchants Distributors (MDI), a leading wholesale grocery distributor, to enhance digital capabilities for their network of independent retailers.

Through the partnership, Swiftly will power best-in-class web, digital circular, and offsite digital circular amplification. In addition, MDI will leverage Swiftly’s newly launched SmartCircular™ solution, enabling its retailers to modernize the weekly circular experience and better connect promotions to shopper engagement and in-store performance. Together, Swiftly’s platform, Audience Optimizer™ and SmartCircular™ solutions provide MDI retailers with practical, scalable technology that strengthens shopper engagement and supports store performance.

“MDI is focused on providing our retailers with solutions that are both innovative and practical,” said Mary Kellmanson, SVP Marketing at MDI. “Swiftly’s website and digital circular capabilities allow us to offer a modern digital presence for retailers who may not have ecommerce, while seamlessly integrating with existing ecommerce platforms where applicable. Just as importantly, this partnership expands our digital toolkit in ways that support measurable sales growth inside the store.”

As consumer shopping behaviors continue to straddle both digital and physical touchpoints, building a true omnichannel strategy has become essential for regional and independent grocers. By powering the retailer’s web platform, digital circular and circular advertising under one system, Swiftly enables retailers to accelerate their journey to digital maturity. This integrated approach helps surface more relevant deals, reach more shoppers across channels, and close the loop with measurable sales results, creating a unified digital foundation that strengthens both customer experience and store performance.

As part of the partnership, MDI retailers will gain access to Swiftly’s Audience Optimizer™, an AI-powered solution that enables targeting product offers across digital channels. Audience Optimizer™ will function as an additional tool within MDI’s marketing portfolio, helping retailers deliver relevant promotions, improve offer deployment, and drive incremental basket growth.

By leveraging first-party data and campaign measurement, Audience Optimizer™ supports retailers in identifying opportunities to increase trip frequency, reactivate lapsed shoppers, and generate incremental in-store revenue. The solution complements MDI’s broader omnichannel efforts, connecting digital engagement more directly to store performance.

“As independent grocers navigate a rapidly evolving digital landscape, having the right mix of foundational tools and targeted capabilities is essential,” said Keith Kirk, Chief Financial Officer at Swiftly. “We’re proud to support MDI and its retailers with flexible technology that strengthens their digital presence and helps translate shopper engagement into meaningful store results.”

The rollout will begin in early 2026 with phased deployments across websites, SmartCircular™, and Audience Optimizer™ solutions. The initiative is designed to provide MDI retailers with a scalable digital foundation, one that supports shopper connection, operational simplicity, and long-term revenue growth.

About Swiftly

Swiftly is a leading provider of technology and retail media and technology solutions for retailers worldwide. Founded in 2018, Swiftly empowers brick-and-mortar retailers to build stronger relationships with their shoppers and the brands they carry. With our digital suite, we provide retailers with the technology that engages and delights their shoppers, while enabling brands to reach those shoppers with the personalized content that drives purchases. Trusted by hundreds of iconic brands, Swiftly is leveling the retail playing field and giving retailers the tools they need to compete in today's crowded marketplace. For more information, please visit www.swiftly.com

About Merchants Distributors (MDI)

Merchants Distributors (MDI), founded in 1931 and based in Hickory, North Carolina, is a wholesale grocery distributor serving more than 600 independent grocers across the Southeast. A subsidiary of Alex Lee, Inc., MDI provides distribution, merchandising, and marketing support designed to help local retailers compete and grow.