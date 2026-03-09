Wisk and Texas Selected by White House to Lead the Safe Introduction of Autonomous Air Taxi Flight

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wisk Aero, an autonomous aviation company, today celebrates the U.S. Department of Transportation’s (DOT) and the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) selection of the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) for the Electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing (eVTOL) and Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) Integration Pilot Program (eIPP).

As one of the primary private-sector eVTOL partners for the Texas-led proposal, Wisk will help drive the program's operational execution, leveraging its autonomous systems and Gen 6 aircraft, as well as its subsidiary SkyGrid’s Strata system. The eIPP selection is a landmark milestone that allows Wisk to gain invaluable data from flight experience in the U.S. National Airspace, effectively and safely introducing the future of autonomous air travel in Wisk’s primary U.S. launch market.

Wisk views the eIPP as a crucial operational bridge to execute the AAM National Strategy, the federal framework that will accelerate the safe, efficient, and equitable integration of autonomous and piloted AAM into the National Airspace System (NAS). This selection further cements Wisk’s leadership in the industry, as the FAA continues to demonstrate its commitment to working closely with Wisk to certify its autonomous aircraft and ensure AAM’s successful entry into service in the U.S.

Wisk’s participation in the eIPP will follow a rigorous, three-phase “crawl-walk-run” approach as part of a multi-year phased flight program.

​​Initial Phase: Establish the foundation through focused flight operations in dedicated areas to refine autonomous systems, flight procedures, and precision ground-based coordination.

Establish the foundation through focused flight operations in dedicated areas to refine autonomous systems, flight procedures, and precision ground-based coordination. Integration Phase: Transition into dedicated routes to validate the operational safety case and demonstrate the safe and seamless integration of autonomous aircraft with existing air traffic.

Transition into dedicated routes to validate the operational safety case and demonstrate the safe and seamless integration of autonomous aircraft with existing air traffic. Advanced Operations Phase: Scale to Wisk’s Gen 6 aircraft, conducting high-frequency operations that provide the FAA with the data needed to accelerate final certification and inform future policies and rules.

"Having our partners at TxDOT selected under the eIPP program is the green light we’ve been working toward," said Sebastien Vigneron, CEO of Wisk. "The insights we gather in Texas are not just limited to our aircraft or the state; we are validating the entire digital and physical ecosystem. This program allows us to perform real-world operations that can be translated into FAA policy and regulations, ensuring that when Wisk launches our full commercial service, the regulatory environment is as ready as our aircraft.”

Data collected from Wisk’s Texas operations will provide the FAA with essential answers to critical regulatory gaps, including Airworthiness, Ground Risk, and Pilot Certification. Participation in the program, along with our ongoing work at the Texas Center for Advanced Aviation Technologies (CAAT), will specifically inform the development of Automated Flight Rules (AFR) and help define the roles of remote supervisors in a scalable airspace model. This collaborative effort directly supports the modernization of air traffic management, creating the digital and operational blueprint required to define the future of aviation and ensure the safe integration of autonomous flight into our skies.

Wisk’s Gen 6 aircraft - the design that’s going through FAA certification - took its first flight in December 2026 and is currently in an active flight test program. Wisk stands alone in the U.S. eVTOL market pursuing an autonomy-first approach. Through the eIPP, Wisk is accelerating its mission to make safe, everyday flight a reality for everyone while reinforcing American leadership in the next era of autonomous flight.

Wisk, a wholly owned subsidiary of Boeing, is an autonomous aviation company dedicated to creating a future for air travel that elevates people, communities, and aviation. Learn more about Wisk at wisk.aero.