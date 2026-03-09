BFJ Joins Crete Professionals Alliance, Reuniting with Former Partner

ST. PAUL, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BFJ, a St. Paul–based accounting and advisory firm, is the latest to join Crete Professionals Alliance, recognized by Accounting Today as the fastest-growing accounting firm in the United States. BFJ expands Crete’s presence in the Midwest, adding a strong regional anchor after significant growth on both coasts.

BFJ’s former partner, Josh Funk, who joined Crete in 2023 and was instrumental in establishing the organization, played a key role in making the connection. Joining Crete provides BFJ access to national resources, technology, and a network of member firms, while maintaining its local leadership and brand.

“Crete’s focus on culture, collaboration, and long-term growth aligns perfectly with how we’ve built our firm,” said Jeff Ballenthin, Founding Partner at BFJ. “We’ve always believed that culture drives client service and retention, and Crete shares those same values. Our relationship with Josh Funk, who spent 17 years at BFJ and helped build Crete, gave us added confidence that this was the right next step. Joining Crete positions us to grow through strategic M&A and elevate the technology and resources available to our clients and team.”

Josh Funk, Chief Development Officer at Crete Professionals Alliance, added, “This partnership is particularly meaningful to me, having spent so much of my career at BFJ. Jeff and the team have built an outstanding firm grounded in excellence and integrity. Their commitment to people and culture aligns perfectly with Crete’s vision for the future of accounting, one that combines local leadership with the scale and innovation of a national platform.”

As the firm continues to grow, several leadership transitions are underway to support its long-term success. Zachary Varner has been promoted to Partner on the Tax team, and Nicholas Katzung has been promoted to Partner on the Audit team, reflecting their strong performance and leadership within the firm. Founding Partner David Johnson has announced his plans to retire at the end of 2026. Over the next year, he will continue to mentor firm leaders and guide a thoughtful transition of client and team relationships.

BFJ provides audit, tax, advisory, and consulting services to national clients across the construction, real estate, manufacturing, franchise, and professional services industries, as well as niche areas such as trust and estate and retail.

As part of Crete Professionals Alliance, BFJ will continue operating under its existing name and leadership while benefiting from expanded capabilities through the national platform. These include:

Access to a nationwide alliance of more than 40 leading accounting and advisory firms.

Centralized corporate resources in areas such as HR, finance, legal, and IT.

Advanced, AI-enabled tools and automation to improve efficiency and client service.

Global talent support through established teams in India and the Philippines.

Dedicated growth operations, recruiting assistance, and M&A integration support.

About BFJ

Founded in 2002 and based in Saint Paul, Minnesota, BFJ provides comprehensive audit, tax, and consulting services to national clients across the construction, real estate, manufacturing, franchise, and professional services industries. While a full-service firm, its ability to serve private equity clients with platforms across a range of industries has accelerated the growth of its people, clients, and the firm overall. Known for its modern workplace culture and focus on employee well-being, BFJ has built a reputation for attracting and retaining top talent who deliver exceptional client service. The firm’s mission is to make public accounting the career of choice in the financial industry.

About Crete Professionals Alliance

Crete Professionals Alliance is a national partnership of premier accounting and advisory firms. Built on a foundation of local leadership and entrepreneurial autonomy, Crete empowers its partner firms with the resources, technology, and scale of a national platform. Founded by Jake Sloane and Frank Zhang and backed by Thrive Holdings, Crete delivers enterprise-level support, global service delivery, and AI-driven innovation to more than 40 high-performing firms across the country. Named Accounting Today’s fastest-growing firm, Crete is redefining what it means to thrive in today’s professional services landscape.

For more information, visit CretePA.com.

"BFJ" is the brand name under which Ballenthin, Funk & Johnson, LLP and BFJ Advisors, LLC provide professional services. Ballenthin, Funk & Johnson, LLP and BFJ Advisors, LLC practice as an alternative practice structure in accordance with the AICPA Code of Professional Conduct and applicable laws, regulations, and professional standards. Ballenthin, Funk & Johnson, LLP is a licensed independent CPA firm that provides attest services to its clients, and BFJ Advisors, LLC provides tax and business consulting services to their clients. BFJ Advisors, LLC is not a licensed CPA firm.