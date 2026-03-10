Cohesity Partners with Datadog to Deliver AI Agent Resilience Through Enterprise-Grade Observability and Rapid Recovery

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cohesity, the leader in AI data security, today announced a strategic integration with Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG), the AI-powered observability and security platform for cloud applications, to deliver enterprise-grade AI Agent Resilience—combining continuous observability with rapid, automated data recovery for production AI environments.

As AI agents move from experimentation into mission-critical workflows, they increasingly interact directly with enterprise data stores, APIs, and infrastructure. This shift introduces a new operational challenge: AI systems operate at machine speed, and when errors occur—whether from logic flaws, schema drift, data poisoning, or misclassification—the impact can propagate in seconds.

Observability is foundational, but resilience requires the ability to act decisively on real-time signals.

Through this integration, Datadog provides real-time monitoring across cloud infrastructure, object stores, AI workloads, and application services, enabling enterprises to establish behavioral baselines and detect anomalous activity—such as unexpected data deletions, abnormal mutations, or suspicious agent behavior patterns. Cohesity extends those insights into automated, API-driven recovery actions, allowing organizations to restore affected data assets to verified point-in-time states with speed and precision.

Together, Datadog and Cohesity plan to deliver a closed-loop resilience model for AI-driven systems:

Continuous telemetry and anomaly detection across infrastructure, AI workloads, and enterprise data

Automated orchestration from alert to remediation

Granular recovery across VMs, databases, files, objects, SaaS applications, and AI data stores

A complete audit trail of detection, response, and restoration

In a representative production scenario, an AI agent operating within its permissions boundary mistakenly deleted critical records from a cloud object store after misinterpreting a new data schema. Datadog detected an unexpected decrease in object count over the past minute and automatically initiated a Cohesity recovery workflow. The affected records were restored from an immutable snapshot within minutes—without overwriting unaffected data and without requiring manual intervention.

This model is becoming essential as enterprises scale AI autonomy.

“The only way to embed AI in core enterprise workflows confidently and at scale is to strengthen your cyber resilience simultaneously,” said Vasu Murthy, Chief Product Officer, Cohesity. “Datadog provides the real-time signals that something has gone wrong. Cohesity enables surgical recovery to a trusted state. Together, we’re empowering enterprises to build and operate AI systems they can truly trust — secure, compliant, and always available.”

“Observability is foundational to operating AI agents in production,” said Yrieix Garnier, VP of Product at Datadog. "Enterprises need real-time visibility into how agents interact with their data and systems. By integrating Datadog’s AI Observability and workflow automation with Cohesity’s immutable recovery capabilities, customers can move from insight to action in minutes—strengthening reliability and trust in AI-driven operations.”

Cohesity extends cyber resilience across the full spectrum of enterprise data—including virtual machines, databases, file and object storage, SaaS applications, vector databases, model configurations, and agent memory. As AI agents increasingly operate across heterogeneous hybrid and multicloud environments, Cohesity ensures that recovery capabilities align with the full scope of agent activity. Immutable snapshots and granular point-in-time restore capabilities enable precise remediation while maintaining governance, compliance, and business continuity.

The joint capabilities support hybrid and multicloud environments, enabling organizations to scale AI innovation while maintaining governance, data integrity, and business continuity.

