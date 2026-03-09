NextGen Healthcare to Support Alexander Youth Network with Modern EHR to Enhance Care and Strengthen Outcomes for Children and Young Adults

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NextGen Healthcare, a leading provider of cloud‑based healthcare technology solutions, has been selected as the electronic health record (EHR) partner for Alexander Youth Network, one of North Carolina’s largest nonprofit providers of mental and behavioral health services for children and young adults.

Founded in 1888, Alexander Youth Network provides outpatient, residential, crisis, and community‑based behavioral health services. Together with its subsidiaries—The Relatives in Charlotte and Youth Focus in Greensboro, which offer crisis assistance, emergency shelter, temporary housing, and transitional support—the Alexander network serves nearly 10,000 youth and young adults ages 5–24 each year.

As Alexander continues to expand access to high‑quality behavioral healthcare, the organization sought a modern, flexible technology platform that could streamline workflows, strengthen data analytics, and improve the overall client and family experience.

NextGen® Enterprise EHR and NextGen® Enterprise PM will provide a configurable, interoperable system designed to support clinical care, improve efficiency, and enhance coordination across Alexander and its subsidiaries. Families will also benefit from convenient digital tools that allow parents and guardians to schedule appointments, complete pre‑visit forms, and manage key aspects of care from their personal devices.

“Alexander Youth Network’s longstanding commitment to the well‑being of children and young adults is truly inspiring,” said Srinivas (Sri) Velamoor, president and chief executive officer of NextGen Healthcare. “By equipping their teams with flexible workflows and more actionable insights, we are proud to help advance their mission and support the next generation of care for youth and families.”

“Our decision to move to NextGen Healthcare is about positioning Alexander for the future,” said Carolyn Spence, chief information officer for Alexander Youth Network. “We need an EHR that can grow with us, keep pace with new technology, and give us the flexibility to shape workflows around the way we care for kids and families. This partnership gives us full access to our data, supports informed decision‑making, and strengthens the services we provide every day.”

About Alexander Youth Network

Alexander Youth Network is a leading nonprofit behavioral health provider serving children and adolescents with emotional and behavioral challenges. Established in 1888, the organization offers a full continuum of evidence‑based services, including crisis stabilization, psychiatric residential treatment, day treatment, therapeutic foster care, intensive in‑home services, outpatient therapy and multisystemic therapy. Guided by its mission to bring hope and healing to children in need, Alexander Youth Network serves youth and families across North Carolina.

Learn more at alexanderyouthnetwork.org

About NextGen Healthcare, Inc.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative healthcare technology and data solutions. The company delivers award‑winning EHR, practice management and integrated solutions that support whole‑person health and value‑based care. Learn more at nextgen.com