Gas South Partners with Oncourse Home Solutions to Offer Essential Home Protection in Georgia

New partnership brings affordable home protection for costly repairs not covered by standard homeowners' insurance

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gas South, a leading natural gas provider, has selected Oncourse Home Solutions as its official partner to offer optional home protection programs to Georgia homeowners. The new partnership launches during Gas South’s 20th anniversary year, reinforcing its longstanding commitment to putting customers first.

Through the Water Line, Sewer Line, and Gas Line Protection Program, Gas South customers can access affordable protection plans that help cover costly, unexpected repairs to these critical home systems. Repairs on these essential service lines are not typically covered by standard homeowner insurance policies.

Service line breakdowns can be caused by normal wear and tear. When they clog or block, it can be overwhelming. These breakdowns can lead to issues such as no running water, natural gas service interruptions, and more. Oncourse Home Solutions’ home protection programs are designed to help homeowners avoid hundreds to thousands of dollars in out-of-pocket costs and eliminate the hassle of finding the best contractor, negotiating an affordable price, or scheduling permits and/or inspections.

“We see this partnership as a way to further our commitment to customer care,” said Kevin Greiner, President and CEO of Gas South. “By working with Oncourse Home Solutions, we’re helping customers protect what is out of sight, but critical for their home's safety, so it can also stay out of mind.”

Gas South selected Oncourse Home Solutions for its trusted track record, strong customer ratings, and decades of experience. Serving more than 2 million homeowners nationwide and saving customers $100 million annually, Oncourse consistently delivers dependable protection, flexible solutions, and a customer-first experience.

“We’re proud to partner with Gas South, a company that shares our belief that trust is built on consistency, transparency, and genuine care for customers,” said Aaron Cooper, Chief Executive Officer of Oncourse Home Solutions. “Together with Gas South, we’re bringing dependable home protection to the communities they serve – so homeowners aren’t left managing the cost, complexity, and unexpected home system repairs on their own.”

Homeowners who enroll will receive repairs backed by a one-year warranty, along with convenient access to support and reliable service. Program details will be mailed to homeowners this month, and additional information is available by calling 833-380-7612 or visiting Oncourse.com/EnrollGasSouth.

About Oncourse Home Solutions
Oncourse Home Solutions is a leading home protection provider focused on protecting more than 2 million homeowners from unexpected costs and providing flexible services for home repairs and maintenance across the country. With more than three decades of experience, Oncourse Home Solutions has stayed committed to simplifying the hassles of home care and providing coverage that simply works, giving homeowners peace of mind.

About Gas South
Gas South is proud to celebrate 20 years of fueling good. Since 2006, Gas South has grown into a leading natural gas provider headquartered in Atlanta, serving nearly 500,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers across the South, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest. Our purpose is to Be A Fuel For Good® by caring for our customers and employees and elevating our industry and communities. Our mission is to be the energy provider of choice by delivering exceptional value, service, and simplicity. As part of our commitment to giving back, Gas South donates 5% of annual profits to help support children in need. Learn more at GasSouth.com.

