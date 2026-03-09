Litera Partners with Midpage to Embed Legal Research in Legal Agent Lito, as Benchmark Study Highlights Power of Combined LLM with Rules-Based Engines

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Legalweek 2026 – Litera, a global leader in legal AI technology solutions, announced an integration with Midpage, an AI-powered legal research platform trusted by 200+ law firms, to bring U.S. case law and statutes directly into Lito, Litera's award-winning AI legal agent. The integration makes Lito the first legal AI assistant to combine advanced generative AI capabilities, deterministic rules-based engines, proprietary firm intelligence, and now Midpage’s industry-leading legal research — all within the Microsoft 365 environment where lawyers already work. In conjunction with the announcement, Litera is sharing new internal benchmark research at Legalweek examining how general-purpose large language models perform on complex legal redlining tasks compared to purpose-built legal comparison technology.

"Every legal AI tool has access to the same foundation models,” said Adam Ryan, Chief Product Officer at Litera. “The difference is what surrounds them. Lito combines the best large language models with our rules-based engines, cutting edge firm intelligence data, and now deep legal research — all integrated where lawyers already work."

The Midpage integration will deliver U.S. statutes and case law to Lito, adding to this powerful legal drafting environment and further expanding Litera’s ecosystem of more than 60 integrations, including NetDocuments, iManage, Courtroom Insight, and UniCourt. By embedding trusted legal research sources within Lito, Litera continues to deepen the intelligence available directly inside everyday workflows.

Through the Lito chat experience, users can select U.S. statutes or case law as sources to query against a document or a specific legal question. Practical use cases include checking whether an agreement complies with a particular statute, uploading a document alongside relevant legal authority for contextual analysis, or generating a case summary to share with clients — all without leaving Word or Outlook. Lito users on Litera One cloud packages will have access to legal research capabilities through this integration, with options to expand usage through a Midpage subscription.

“Navigating case law has historically been so complex that it was really only done for complex litigation,” said Otto von Zastrow, CEO of Midpage. “AI agents give every attorney the power of a big legal research team. The agent reads hundreds of cases and finds on-point precedents with quotes and hyperlinks. We’re glad to bring this to tools like Lito that already have access to your documents and important context.”

Internal Research Examines AI Performance in Legal Redlining

Alongside this announcement, Litera is sharing findings from internal Quality Engineering research evaluating how different AI approaches perform on complex legal redlining tasks — data that underscores why the architecture behind a legal AI tool matters as much as its capabilities.

The research compared Litera Compare with leading general-purpose large language models —including Gemini 3, Claude Opus 4.5, and ChatGPT 5.2 — across long-form legal documents containing tables, images, embedded objects, headers and footers, and other structural elements. The results illustrate a clear distinction: while large language models excel at research and drafting assistance, generating structured, defensible legal artifacts requires technology purpose-built for legal formatting standards and professional exchange.

Key findings include:

Structural limitations: General-purpose LLMs were unable to generate usable redlines for non-text elements such as tables, images, embedded objects, headers/footers, and footnotes.

General-purpose LLMs were unable to generate usable redlines for non-text elements such as tables, images, embedded objects, headers/footers, and footnotes. Accuracy declines with length: Even in short documents, general LLMs topped out at roughly 90% accuracy — a threshold that remains too low for legal work where a single missed change can carry significant consequence. In a 200-page document test, one model’s text accuracy dropped to roughly 40%, with others declining to approximately 70%.

Even in short documents, general LLMs topped out at roughly 90% accuracy — a threshold that remains too low for legal work where a single missed change can carry significant consequence. In a 200-page document test, one model’s text accuracy dropped to roughly 40%, with others declining to approximately 70%. Description vs. redline: General-purpose LLMs can describe what changed in a document but cannot produce an actual redline or track changes file suitable for exchange with counterparties. Describing a change and delivering the legal artifact that lawyers need are fundamentally different outcomes.

General-purpose LLMs can describe what changed in a document but cannot produce an actual redline or track changes file suitable for exchange with counterparties. Describing a change and delivering the legal artifact that lawyers need are fundamentally different outcomes. Completeness over speed: While some models processed comparisons quickly, output reliability and coverage varied significantly across longer, more complex documents.

Litera Compare powers redlining capabilities within Lito, enabling lawyers to produce accurate, industry-standard outputs while remaining embedded in their drafting environment. Together, the Midpage integration and Compare capabilities reflect Litera's broader approach: combining the intelligence of large language models with the precision of purpose-built legal engines, so lawyers get the best of both where it matters most.

Litera will discuss both the Midpage integration and the research findings at Legalweek, March 9–12, 2026, in New York, NY, as part of broader conversations about how legal AI is evolving beyond experimentation toward measurable, reliable performance.

Access the benchmark study:

https://info.litera.com/compare-benchmark-report.html

Meet with Litera at Legalweek:

Avaneesh Marwaha, CEO of Litera, will outline his vision for how legal AI is evolving beyond early hype, how Litera is helping shape the next era of legal performance, and what it means for law firms and legal teams, “Accurate. Embedded. Fast. Raising the Bar for Legal Performance,” Wednesday, March 11, 9:00 - 10:00 a.m., 4th Floor, Room 405.1 - Save your spot.

About Midpage

Midpage is an AI-powered legal research platform trusted by 200+ law firms, from boutiques to BigLaw. Its AI research agent combines comprehensive coverage of U.S. federal and state case law with the ability to formulate searches, analyze results, and deliver synthesized, cited answers directly within the drafting environment — enabling lawyers to move from research to work product without switching tools. Try it out on midpage.ai.

About Litera

Litera is a leader of the legal AI revolution, on a mission to Raise The Bar™ for the legal profession by delivering transformational, globally-trusted solutions to law firms and corporate legal teams worldwide. The company's comprehensive suite of Generative and Agentic AI driven tools powers and unifies workflows across three key pillars: Legal Workflow & Drafting, Firm Intelligence & Knowledge Management, and Business Development with next-generation Proactive Relationship Management (PRM) capabilities. Integrated directly into where lawyers work in Microsoft 365 and across devices, Litera enables legal professionals to effortlessly create exceptional work, win more business, and streamline operations. This is all accomplished with seamless governance and data security through AI, dramatically reducing context-switching. With more than 30 years of legal tech innovation, a majority of the world’s largest law firms as clients, and 2M+ daily users, Litera is the proven, trusted platform that takes modern legal practices to the next level. For more information, visit litera.com or follow us on LinkedIn.