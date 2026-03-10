-

Viper Partners Announces Representation of Comfort Care Dental in Strategic Sale Process

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Viper Partners, a healthcare-focused advisory firm, is pleased to announce that it has been engaged to represent Comfort Care Dental, a premier dental group serving major metropolitan areas across Idaho, in a strategic sale process.

Comfort Care Dental has built an exceptional brand and clinical infrastructure, positioning the business well for its next phase of growth.

Comfort Care Dental has established itself as a market-leading dental platform in Idaho, delivering comprehensive, patient-centered dental care through a network of well-positioned locations across the state’s key population centers. The practice has built a strong reputation for clinical excellence, compassionate care, and operational consistency, making it a trusted provider within the communities it serves.

Through its experienced clinical teams and modern facilities, Comfort Care Dental provides a full spectrum of services including general, cosmetic, restorative, and sedation dentistry. The group’s integrated operating model and strong regional brand have enabled it to develop a scalable platform with significant patient demand and strong market positioning.

As the leading dental group across Idaho’s major cities, Comfort Care Dental benefits from a strong foundation for continued growth. The platform offers substantial opportunities for expansion through additional de novo locations, geographic density within existing markets, and potential strategic acquisitions.

“The platform represents a compelling opportunity to acquire a scaled regional dental leader with significant runway for continued expansion,” said Dave Branch, Founder of Viper Partners, who is leading the transaction process. “Comfort Care Dental has built an exceptional brand and clinical infrastructure, positioning the business well for its next phase of growth.”

Viper Partners has initiated a confidential process to identify strategic and financial partners interested in acquiring or investing in the platform.

Interested parties seeking additional information regarding the opportunity are encouraged to contact Dave Branch, Founder of Viper Partners.

About Comfort Care Dental

Comfort Care Dental is a leading Idaho-based dental group providing comprehensive dental services across multiple locations in the state’s major metropolitan areas. The practice is known for its patient-first philosophy, advanced clinical care, and commitment to creating a comfortable dental experience for every patient. Learn more at www.mycomfortcaredental.com.

About Viper Partners

Viper Partners is an advisory firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions within the healthcare services sector, partnering with founders and operators to execute strategic transactions and unlock long-term value.

Contacts

Transaction Contact:

Dave Branch
Founder, Viper Partners
Phone: 305-988-5945
Email: dave@viperequitypartners.com

