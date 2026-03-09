Eaton and SPAN establish strategic partnership to transform how power is managed in homes and further enable affordable electrification

CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intelligent power management company Eaton today announced a strategic partnership with SPAN, a pioneer in smart panel and power controls technology, to further enable affordable home electrification at scale. The companies’ approach to electrification will help save thousands of dollars on new home construction and retrofit projects, while also reducing the amount of power and infrastructure needed from the grid. Eaton invested $75 million in SPAN to power the next phase of the company’s growth and innovation.

Together, the companies will bring to market SPAN panels, smart electrical panels that provide whole-home energy insights and advanced power controls. The partnership offering will save time and money for retrofit and new home construction projects by dynamically managing how power is used in homes and cost-effectively enabling near-term and future electrification. The companies’ collaboration aligns with Eaton’s Home as a Grid strategy that supports flexible power systems that enable customers to do more with the power they have.

“Energy affordability and electrification require smart energy management,” said Heath Monesmith, president and chief operating officer, Electrical Sector at Eaton. “Working with SPAN, we’re removing barriers to electrification and lowering costs for homeowners, builders and contractors. Eaton is trusted to manage power from the grid to the receptacle, and together we’re expanding flexible and resilient solutions to power homes.”

Eaton will feature SPAN Energy IntelligenceTM technology at scale in its new smart panel offer, which will be available through its market-leading distribution, installer and homebuilder networks. The offer delivers energy affordability by decreasing costs for consumers and builders when adopting batteries, electric vehicle (EV) charging and home electrification solutions.

“In order to accelerate the energy transition and deliver impact at scale, we often look to align our fast-paced innovation with established market leaders with a shared vision,” said Arch Rao, founder and CEO of SPAN. “Eaton’s impressive track record in electrical safety and unparalleled distribution reach combined with the SPAN advanced technology platform to modernize home energy infrastructure, forms an enviable foundation for the future of grid-edge intelligence.”

SPAN smart electrical panels will integrate Eaton’s advanced circuit and surge protection technologies for enhanced safety, reliability and control. Both companies’ technologies, including SPAN smart panels and Eaton smart breakers, meet rigorous cybersecurity and safety design standards and are interoperable with energy storage systems and onsite distributed energy resources. Joint solutions are expected to be available in the second quarter of 2026.

About SPAN

SPAN is on a mission to enable a more efficient and affordable energy future. The company began by reinventing the electrical panel and continues to transform grid-edge energy infrastructure through combined hardware-software innovation and advanced residential power control systems. Utilities, homeowners and developers all benefit from a smart, affordable and distributed electric grid. With SPAN solutions, grid operators can efficiently meet energy demand without expensive infrastructure upgrades, and those at home can manage their usage without disruption or sacrifice. Powering homes and communities with abundant, clean energy should be human-centered, technology-forward, and simply delightful. With behind and at-the-meter solutions that provide visibility and scale, SPAN helps make that possible. For more information, go to www.span.io.

About Eaton

Eaton is an intelligent power management company dedicated to protecting the environment and improving the quality of life for people everywhere. We make products for the data center, utility, industrial, commercial, machine building, residential, aerospace and mobility markets. We are guided by our commitment to do business right, to operate sustainably and to help our customers manage power ─ today and well into the future. By capitalizing on the global growth trends of electrification and digitalization, we’re helping to solve the world’s most urgent power management challenges and building a more sustainable society for people today and generations to come.

Founded in 1911, Eaton has continuously evolved to meet the changing and expanding needs of our stakeholders. With revenues of $27.4 billion in 2025, the company serves customers in 180 countries. For more information, visit www.eaton.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.