IonQ and ARLIS Partner to Establish Zero Trust Security Framework for Mission-Critical Quantum Architectures

COLLEGE PARK, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), the world’s leading quantum company, today announced a collaboration with the Applied Research Laboratory for Intelligence and Security (ARLIS) on SEQCURE (Securing Experimental Quantum Computing Usage in Research Environments), a program sponsored by the Secretary of the Air Force’s Concepts, Development, and Management Office.

This collaboration is intended to advance the state of quantum computing security by analyzing existing commercial quantum computing security practices with an aim to understand what it would take to deploy Zero Trust Architecture (ZTA) to future quantum computers. ZTA is defined by the NIST standard SP800-207 and involves moving security from a static, perimeters-based paradigm to one that continuously verifies access to all key resources in a computer system.

“As quantum systems transition into the bedrock of national infrastructure, the shift from legacy perimeter security to a Zero Trust Architecture is a strategic imperative,” said Niccolo de Masi, Chairman and CEO of IonQ. “By integrating NIST-defined continuous verification across every pillar of our quantum platform—computing, networking, sensing, and security—we are not just building the world’s most powerful quantum systems; we are ensuring they are the most trusted quantum ecosystem. This project with ARLIS is a definitive step in creating the secure, verifiable framework required for the future of the quantum internet and national-scale deployments.”

Through this project, IonQ will assist ARLIS in defining a ZTA framework based on standards set by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), ensuring quantum technologies can be deployed securely across hardware, software, data, and cloud environments. The resulting architecture standards will guide trusted integration across federal agencies.

“We are happy to be working together with industry leaders such as IonQ on this important program,” said Paul Lopata, Chief Quantum Scientist at ARLIS. “We are hopeful that the results of this work will eventually be deployed into commercial systems for industry and government users to use with confidence.”

This collaboration builds on IonQ’s growing portfolio of federal partnerships, including existing contracts with ARLIS, DARPA and the U.S. Air Force Research Lab (AFRL), and it reflects the company’s continued leadership in building the world’s most complete quantum platform.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc. [NYSE: IONQ] is the world’s leading quantum platform and merchant supplier - delivering integrated quantum solutions across computing, networking, sensing, and security. IonQ’s newest generation of quantum computers, the forthcoming IonQ Tempo, will be the latest in a line of cutting-edge systems that have been helping customers and partners including Amazon Web Services, AstraZeneca, and NVIDIA achieve 20x performance results and accelerate innovation in drug discovery, materials science, financial modeling, logistics, cybersecurity, and defense. In 2025, the company achieved 99.99% two-qubit gate fidelity, setting a world record in quantum computing performance.

Headquartered in College Park, Maryland, IonQ has operations in California, Colorado, Massachusetts, Tennessee, Washington, Italy, South Korea, Sweden, Switzerland, Toronto, and the United Kingdom. Our quantum computing services are available through all major cloud providers, while we also meet the needs of networking and sensing customers across land, sea, air, and space. IonQ is making quantum platforms more accessible and impactful than ever before. Learn more at IonQ.com.

About MIQA@ARLIS

MIQA@ARLIS advances quantum information science and related quantum technologies with a focus on advancing their national security and intelligence applications. MIQA@ARLIS brings together expertise from academia, industry, and government to accelerate the transition of quantum research into deployable capabilities.

Launched in April 2025 and located in the University of Maryland’s Discovery District, MIQA supports ARLIS’s mission as a DoW-designated University Affiliated Research Center (UARC) and contributes to the university’s broader leadership in quantum science and engineering.

About The Applied Research Laboratory For Intelligence And Security

The Applied Research Laboratory for Intelligence & Security (ARLIS) at the University of Maryland is a University-Affiliated Research Center (UARC) dedicated to advancing research, innovation, and technology transition to improve decision making for U.S. national security. ARLIS advances high‐value research and state-of-the-art infrastructure to provide engagement advantage. ARLIS combines deep scientific expertise with operational insight to address challenges in intelligence analysis, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence / machine learning, quantum science, and human-machine teaming. Researchers, scientists, engineers, and analysts at ARLIS collaborate with government agencies, industry partners, and academic institutions to deliver actionable insights and transformative solutions through research and development. ARLIS provides access to world-class students and researchers, expanding the pipeline of skilled talent essential to drive technological innovation and strengthen national capabilities. Employees at ARLIS work on projects of critical importance, contribute directly to the nation’s security, and are supported by a culture that values integrity, collaboration, and professional growth.

