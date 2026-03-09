Coredge Selects Lightbits to Power AI Cloud Services Infrastructure

SAN JOSE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lightbits Labs (Lightbits®), inventor of the NVMe® over TCP storage protocol, today announced that Coredge, a leading cloud solutions provider, has selected Lightbits software-defined storage to power next-gen AI cloud services. Following its recent acquisition by Sirius Digitech, Coredge is scaling its platforms to support large-scale AI adoption across regulated industries, telecommunications providers, and public-sector entities worldwide. This collaboration is intended to establish a multi-petabyte-scale, cloud-native infrastructure deployment in India to support Coredge’s rapidly expanding footprint without the high cost and rigidity of legacy SAN architectures.

Founded in 2020, Coredge builds and operates cloud-native platforms that enable organizations to deploy and manage AI, Kubernetes, and OpenShift workloads. Its sovereign OpenShift-based Kubernetes cloud infrastructure is optimized for performance-sensitive use cases, including AI training and inference, real-time analytics, and mission-critical enterprise applications as configured and governed by customer-specific and regulatory requirements.

“AI workloads demand far more than raw capacity—they require predictable low latency and consistent performance at scale,” said Abhimanyu Bhatter, Co-Founder and Associate Vice President of Technology at Coredge. “Lightbits enables us to grow our business by delivering highly performant, premium services using open, software-defined, NVMe-based infrastructure that aligns with our operational strategy.”

To support a large-scale deployment expansion in India, Coredge required a storage architecture capable of delivering consistent, low-latency, high-throughput, and elastic scalability, while integrating seamlessly with its OpenShift-based Kubernetes environments. Coredge selected Lightbits for its ability to deliver high-performance block storage over standard Ethernet, without specialized networking fabrics. Legacy SAN and proprietary appliance-based storage architectures introduced cost, operational complexity, and scaling constraints that were incompatible with Coredge’s cloud-native design principles.

By deploying Lightbits, Coredge expects to achieve significant advantages:

Reduced TCO: Leveraging commodity hardware, high-performance storage using standard Ethernet networks, and thin provisioning services to reduce TCO at scale.

Leveraging commodity hardware, high-performance storage using standard Ethernet networks, and thin provisioning services to reduce TCO at scale. NVMe/TCP-direct Architecture: Designed to deliver predictable low latency and high throughput.

Designed to deliver predictable low latency and high throughput. Enhanced Resiliency: Built-in data protection and compatibility with modern backup and recovery solutions, such as Veeam Kasten. Fast snapshots for speedier recovery help meet stringent availability, durability, and compliance requirements.

Built-in data protection and compatibility with modern backup and recovery solutions, such as Veeam Kasten. Fast snapshots for speedier recovery help meet stringent availability, durability, and compliance requirements. Ecosystem Compatibility: Seamless integrations with OpenShift and Kubernetes enable Coredge to streamline operations, accelerating time-to-market for new services.

“Lightbits provides the speed and predictability required for the latency-sensitive workloads run on Coredge’s platforms, while at the same time providing Coredge the ability to scale on commodity infrastructure cost-efficiently,” added Keimpe Paulus, Vice President and EMEA Territory Lead at Lightbits Labs. “We’re excited to support their goal to expand their platforms and services.”

As Coredge expands its AI and cloud services globally, Lightbits will play a central role in supporting scalable, secure, and high-performance data infrastructure.

About Coredge.io India Private Limited

Coredge.io India Private Limited is a next-generation AI and cloud platform company helping enterprises, governments, and service providers build, run, and scale digital infrastructure with full control, security, and sovereignty.

Our mission is to simplify the complexity of modern cloud-native and AI environments and make them deployable wherever the data and workloads must reside—on-premises, in private or sovereign clouds, in partner data centers, and at the edge—at any scale—without vendor lock-in.

To learn more about Coredge.io, visit https://coredge.io/about-us

About Lightbits Labs

Lightbits Labs® (Lightbits) invented the NVMe over TCP storage protocol, embedding it natively into their software-defined block storage to deliver ultra-low latency and exceptional throughput while leveraging commodity infrastructure—essential for reducing the cost and complexity of data infrastructure at scale. Built from the ground up for high performance, scalability, resiliency, and cost efficiency, Lightbits software delivers the best price-performance value for real-time analytics, transactional, and AI workloads. Lightbits Labs is backed by enterprise technology leaders [Cisco Investments, Dell Technologies Capital, Intel Capital, Lenovo, and Micron] and is on a mission to deliver best-in-class block storage for performance-sensitive workloads.

To learn more about Lightbits Labs, visit https://www.lightbitslabs.com/ and follow Lightbits Labs on Linkedin, X, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

