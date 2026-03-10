ATLAS Infrastructure Invests in H2O America, Backs Long-Term Growth Strategy

SYDNEY& LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ATLAS Infrastructure (“ATLAS”) is a specialist Global Listed Infrastructure investor managing funds on behalf of long-term infrastructure clients. Following the recent equity placement, ATLAS’s actively managed accounts hold ~10.8% voting and economic interest in H2O America (“H2O”).

ATLAS was pleased to support H2Os long‑term strategy to invest in local water and wastewater utility operations through our participation in the recent equity raise. ATLAS recognises the disciplined approach from H2O management which focuses on organic investment in existing businesses alongside targeted and accretive transactions such as the acquisition of Quadvest which materially expands H2O’s regulated water footprint in a premium high‑growth jurisdiction. The upsized equity raise, anchored by ATLAS, supports the company strategy through providing significant balance sheet capacity and financial flexibility well into the Company’s 2026-2030 CapEx plan.

“Increased investment in water utilities is essential to ensure that communities can continue to enjoy high quality drinking water and that wastewater networks can continue to improve to meet and exceed environmental expectations alongside a growing population. ATLAS is pleased to support the management and employees of H2O through this equity placement by ensuring that the company has the capital support to continue its strategy of investment and improvements to its network and services. This increased investment into H2O fits well with the ATLAS objective of delivering long term, sustainable returns for our clients through investment in high quality infrastructure companies that are investing in delivering essential services to their local communities.”

- Rod Chisholm, Partner

1. ATLAS estimates