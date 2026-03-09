Operio Group Named Distributor for Schaefer Technologies in the United Kingdom and European Union

FORT WORTH, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Operio Group has signed a distribution agreement with Schaefer Technologies, a manufacturer of semi-automatic encapsulation equipment. Operio Group, a holding company building a global group of brands serving the solid dose manufacturing industry, will be the official distributor of Schaefer Technologies’ products in the United Kingdom and the European Union.

This partnership expands Operio Group's capsule manufacturing equipment portfolio and strengthens support for manufacturers across the UK and European Union.

Schaefer Technologies develops semi-automatic capsule filling systems, including equipment that produces banded capsules for liquid and pellet formulations used by nutraceutical and pharmaceutical manufacturers.

Leadership from both companies worked together to establish the agreement, including Kevin Schaefer, CEO of Schaefer Technologies Inc., and Alastair Sanderson, Chief Business Development Officer at Operio Group.

“Schaefer Technologies is looking forward to our new relationship with Operio Group,” said Schaefer. “Their understanding of the pharmaceutical equipment market makes them a strong partner as we combine our expertise in capsule filling with their commitment to product development and customer service. We also extend our appreciation to Garry and Suzanne Coleman at Glenvale Packaging for their partnership over the past 29 years. As our representative in Europe since 1997, Glenvale helped establish Schaefer Technologies’ presence across the European market. We wish Garry and Suzanne the very best in their retirement.”

“We’re very proud of our partnership with Schaefer Technologies,” said Declan McLaughlin, CEO of Operio Group. “At Operio Group, our mission is to become the number one world-class provider of manufacturing, service, and support for capsule fillers and tablet presses serving the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries. This partnership advances that, and we’re committed to delivering the world-class service and support customers expect from the Schaefer Technologies brand.”

“It’s an honor to work with Schaefer Technologies,” said Sanderson. “Operio Group has long recognized the need for semi-automatic capsule filling solutions within our portfolio. Schaefer’s equipment allows us to better support manufacturers working with powders, pellets, and liquid-filled capsules.”

Through this partnership, Operio Group will support sales and distribution of Schaefer Technologies’ encapsulation systems across the United Kingdom and the European Union, strengthening Operio Group’s capsule manufacturing equipment portfolio.

About Operio Group

Operio Group is a collective of companies providing equipment, tooling, ingredients, and technical expertise to the nutraceutical, pharmaceutical, and solid dose manufacturing industries.

For more information visit: www.operiogroup.com

About Schaefer Technologies Inc.

Schaefer Technologies Inc. manufactures semi-automatic capsule filling equipment, including systems designed for banded capsules used in liquid and pellet formulations.

For more information visit: www.schaefertechnologies.com