Klaviyo and Shopify Deepen Integration to Accelerate Global Commerce Growth

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Klaviyo (NYSE: KVYO) and Shopify (NASDAQ, TSX: SHOP) have deepened their product integration to better serve growing global brands. The expanded interoperability helps enterprises better unify customer data across regions and deliver consistent, localized experiences worldwide.

Global ecommerce sales are forecast to hit $6.4 trillion worldwide in 2026* as international expansion becomes a critical growth lever for modern retail. To compete globally, businesses need more than localized storefronts; they need infrastructure that keeps commerce and customer data connected in every market.

Until now, localized product data often stopped at the storefront, forcing marketing teams to manage separate catalogs or build manual workarounds to avoid regional errors. Klaviyo’s CRM now offers a fully synchronized, multi-market data foundation that natively integrates Shopify Markets’ localized catalog data.

That foundation now includes the new Locale Aware Catalogs, which automatically syncs translated content, regional pricing, currency, and market-specific URLs into Klaviyo to power personalized experiences across K:Marketing and K:Service’s Customer Hub without requiring multiple catalogs or complex workarounds.

One global store with hyperlocal experiences

Locale Aware Catalogs sends the right product information to Klaviyo’s AI-powered tools – such as Smart Translations and Personalized Send Time – so brands can reach each customer in the language and location where they are shopping.

According to a recent IDC Business Value Executive Summary**, brands using Klaviyo and Shopify together saw 73% revenue growth over three years, underscoring the impact of a tightly connected platform.

“Our partnership with Shopify is built on a shared vision to make brands more successful as they scale globally. Shopify enables merchants to sell anywhere and Klaviyo helps make every customer relationship more valuable,” Andrew Bialecki, co-founder and co-CEO of Klaviyo. “Innovations like Locale Aware Catalogs allow merchants to access Shopify Markets in Klaviyo, helping businesses run one global strategy while delivering experiences that feel truly local in every market. The result is a more accurate, consistent customer experience across borders and reduced operational overhead for global teams.”

With Shopify Markets natively integrated in Klaviyo, global brands can offer:

Automated, localized content showing the exact language, currency, and pricing defined in Shopify Markets for every product in an email or text.

showing the exact language, currency, and pricing defined in Shopify Markets for every product in an email or text. Smart regional filtering that ensures shoppers only see product recommendations that are currently available in their specific country or market.

that ensures shoppers only see product recommendations that are currently available in their specific country or market. A seamless path to purchase with every product link automatically directing customers to the correct localized version of the storefront.

with every product link automatically directing customers to the correct localized version of the storefront. Unified global workflows that use a single marketing template that dynamically adapts to a customer's location and preferred language, saving hours of manual setup.

that use a single marketing template that dynamically adapts to a customer's location and preferred language, saving hours of manual setup. A fully localized, native Customer Hub experience that uses Locale Aware Catalogs to automatically inherit each shopper’s Shopify Markets settings, from recently viewed items to order history and support content.

Expanding international growth through partnership

“Maintaining a seamless and localized customer experience is critical,” said Marc Le Roux, Chief Executive Officer for Reebok Europe (GB Brands). “Shopify Markets gives us the infrastructure to localize our storefront, and with Klaviyo’s Locale Aware Catalogs, that same accuracy carries through to our marketing and customer engagement.”

“Extending Shopify Markets’ infrastructure into Klaviyo makes it easier for merchants operating across multiple regions and channels to scale internationally," said Atlee Clark, VP, Partnerships, Shopify. “This is our ecosystem at its best: native integrations that help merchants reach more customers globally, without added complexity.”

Klaviyo is committed to working with Shopify to help global brands deliver the right products and experiences in every region they serve. As Shopify evolves its Markets capabilities, Klaviyo will expand alongside it, ensuring brands can immediately activate new commerce data within their CRM.

Available now

The Locale Aware Catalog feature is available immediately for all Shopify Markets merchants using Klaviyo. Learn how to unify your global ecommerce, cross-border marketing, and CRM strategy at klaviyo.com/shopify or explore Shopify Markets at shopify.com/markets.

*Global Ecommerce Sales Growth Report (2026) Shopify

**IDC Business Value Executive Summary, The Business Value of Klaviyo and Shopify as a B2C Platform, #US53896825, January 2026

About Klaviyo

Klaviyo (CLAY-vee-oh) is an autonomous B2C CRM that powers more valuable customer experiences. We unify a flexible, scalable data platform, intelligence that gets smarter with every interaction, and action across Marketing and Service to help businesses turn real-time customer data into personalization at scale. High-growth enterprises like Mattel, TaylorMade, Glossier, Liquid Death, Daily Harvest and more than 193,000 other paying customers leverage Klaviyo’s actionable infrastructure and our more than 350 integrations to deliver measurable outcomes through faster, higher-quality experiences.

