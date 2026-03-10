Semtech Partners with Digital Barriers to Launch AI-Powered Video Compression

CAMARILLO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading provider of high-performance semiconductor, Internet of Things (IoT) systems and cloud connectivity service solutions, today announced a partnership with Digital Barriers to deliver a fully integrated device-to-cloud cellular video solution, Semtech Video Compression, purpose-built for critical video surveillance and analytics.

The turnkey solution integrates Digital Barriers’ EdgeVis AI-powered video compression into Semtech’s AirLink® XR60 5G router, paired with the company’s multi-carrier global Smart Connectivity services. It enables applications requiring live video transmission over cellular networks—including remote security surveillance, traffic monitoring and critical infrastructure monitoring—transforming how organizations manage operations in remote and challenging environments.

Cellular video streaming has long faced critical barriers: maintaining video quality requires high bandwidth, making transmission costs prohibitive. Traditional deployments also require businesses to source routers from one supplier, compression software from another and cellular connectivity from at least two carriers to enable coverage—creating integration challenges, extended deployment timelines and multiple support relationships. These obstacles have forced many organizations to compromise video quality, abandon cellular video applications, or severely limit their deployments.

Semtech Video Compression eliminates these challenges by integrating the key components into a single managed offering:

EdgeVis Encoder applies Digital Barriers’ AI-powered compression at the edge—reducing bandwidth by up to 90% (from 4-6 Mbps to 300-500 Kbps) while maintaining video quality for analytics and evidentiary purposes and enabling reliable and secure video transmission even on congested, unstable or degraded networks.

applies Digital Barriers’ AI-powered compression at the edge—reducing bandwidth by up to 90% (from 4-6 Mbps to 300-500 Kbps) while maintaining video quality for analytics and evidentiary purposes and enabling reliable and secure video transmission even on congested, unstable or degraded networks. AirLink XR60 5G Router provides ruggedized edge-compute capability to host the EdgeVis Encoder, eliminating the need for separate video servers. As one of the world’s smallest 5G routers, the XR60 combines dual-SIM automatic failover across 5G, LTE and Wi-Fi, with MIL-STD-810H certification for reliable operation in harsh environments.

provides ruggedized edge-compute capability to host the EdgeVis Encoder, eliminating the need for separate video servers. As one of the world’s smallest 5G routers, the XR60 combines dual-SIM automatic failover across 5G, LTE and Wi-Fi, with MIL-STD-810H certification for reliable operation in harsh environments. Smart Connectivity multi-IMSI SIM provides reliable cellular connection with automatic failover across 600+ partner networks worldwide with no throttling. The connectivity service is delivered at a predictable monthly fee, with no additional license fee, so users can deploy as many cameras as they need.

provides reliable cellular connection with automatic failover across 600+ partner networks worldwide with no throttling. The connectivity service is delivered at a predictable monthly fee, with no additional license fee, so users can deploy as many cameras as they need. AirVantage® Platform provides unified router and connectivity lifecycle management, and access to the videos. Users get oversight across all locations, dramatically simplifying operations while enabling organizations to scale from pilot deployments to enterprise-wide installations.

“Our EdgeVis AI compression technology represents a breakthrough in video transmission efficiency,” said Clive Sawkins, CEO at Digital Barriers. “By intelligently analyzing video content in real-time and applying advanced AI algorithms, we can achieve up to 90% bandwidth reduction while preserving the critical visual details that surveillance and monitoring applications require. This integration with Semtech brings our cutting-edge compression technology to a broader market through their proven cellular connectivity platform.”

“This represents a significant expansion of Semtech’s connectivity value proposition,” said Rupa Datta, vice president of connected services at Semtech. “By integrating AI-powered video compression into our Connected Services offerings, we’re not just enabling customers to manage bandwidth costs—we’re enabling critical use cases for video streaming applications that weren’t economically viable before. Our multi-carrier approach combined with AI-powered compression gives customers both the cost predictability and network reliability that traditional MNO solutions simply cannot match.”

North Yorkshire Police, a Digital Barriers customer for over 12 years, has evaluated the integrated AirLink XR60 solution: “The combination of Digital Barriers’ encoder embedded in the Semtech AirLink XR60 has simplified our deployment significantly,” said a serving officer at North Yorkshire Police. “We’re now streaming HD video over cellular networks reliably—the quality is sufficient to store evidentially at the back end rather than requiring edge recording. For operational teams, having a single ruggedized device that handles compression, routing and connectivity reduces complexity in the field.”

Availability

Semtech Video Compression is now available in North America and EMEA across all Smart Connectivity tiers, with additional regions planned based on market demand.

