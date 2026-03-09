Zeevo Group and Lease Logic Roll Out AI-Powered Assistant Purpose-Built for Aircraft Lease and Asset Management

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Zeevo Group LLC (“Zeevo”) and Lease Logic, Inc. (“Lease Logic”) teams provided the ISTAT Americas audience with a sneak peek of the companies’ latest enhancement to Fly Forward®, “Ask Roger”—the first AI-powered assistant purpose-built for the aviation finance industry.

Ask Roger represents the next phase of innovation for Fly Forward, as we continue building tools to tackle the challenges facing aircraft lessors and their teams. Share

Designed to assist aviation finance professionals at aircraft lessors and asset managers, Ask Roger acts like an experienced analyst, sitting beside the Fly Forward users—ready to query live lease data, maintenance reserve balances, contract terms, and payment schedules—delivering instant, structured answers in plain English, eliminating the need for running a report, writing a query, or calling an analyst.

“Aviation finance teams often spend valuable time navigating dashboards and reports just to answer a simple question about an asset or lease,” said John McCartney, Chief Technology Officer, Lease Logic. “With Ask Roger, users can simply ask the question and receive the answer immediately.”

Rather than layering a general-purpose chatbot on top of Fly Forward, Lease Logic embedded Ask Roger directly into the platform’s data layer. Ask Roger appears as a lightweight widget on the software’s landing page, where users can interact with the assistant conversationally to retrieve the insights they need.

McCartney explained that “Ask Roger retrieves the answer from live Fly Forward data in real time—not from a language model’s training memory, and not from a cached export. The answer is current, specific to that client’s portfolio, and drawn exclusively from their exclusive environment.”

Ask Roger provides users with a curated menu of pre-built prompts covering the queries aviation finance professionals seek frequently. The prompts were written by domain experts, not software developers. The answers are formatted for a professional who needs data, not a narrative, with examples including:

“Roger, which leases expire in the next 12 months?”

“Roger, show our A321 portfolio exposure.”

“Roger, summarize the lease terms for this aircraft.”

“Roger, which aircraft have the highest maintenance reserve exposure?”

“I used to spend hours chasing MR provisions across lease agreements, amendments, and side letters. Getting that answer in seconds, with the article reference right there — that changes the economics of what we can do for a client,” underscored Omar Zuluaga, Senior Aviation Finance Advisor, Zeevo Group.

Ask Roger covers four core domains:

Lease Structure & Contract Terms: MR vs. EOL structure by asset, maintenance reserve rates and escalation provisions, lessor contribution and top-up provisions, end of lease compensation basis, and redelivery conditions by major component. Query logic developed in collaboration with former senior maintenance reserve professionals from the world’s largest aircraft lessors.

Portfolio & Fleet Status: Active leases by lessee, leases expiring within a defined window, asset delivery status (new vs. used), and component hours and cycles at delivery.

Invoicing & Payment Schedules: Current receivables by asset and type (rent vs. MR), cash allocation by payment date, current lease rental, security deposit balances, last payment received by lessee, SLR balances, and invoice issuance completeness by period.

Maintenance Reserve Balances: Current MR balance by asset and component, with last payment and last claim dates.

Additional prompt sets covering letters of credit, insurance certificates, Cape Town Convention registrations, and technical records are in active development.

Ask Roger operates exclusively within each client’s dedicated Fly Forward environment. There is no shared infrastructure, no cross-client data exposure, and no data leaving the client’s environment to train a model.

“Ask Roger represents the next phase of innovation for Fly Forward, as we continue building tools to tackle the challenges facing aircraft lessors and their teams. By reducing the time required to locate key information, Ask Roger aims to help aviation finance teams move from searching for answers to making faster, better-informed decisions,” concluded Joey Johnsen, Chief Executive Officer, Zeevo Group.

Ask Roger is available now as part of the Fly Forward platform. Existing Fly Forward clients can request activation through their Lease Logic account team. New clients interested in a demonstration are invited to visit the Lease Logic team at ISTAT Americas or request a demo at flyforward.aero.

Disclaimer

Fly Forward® is the exclusive property of Lease Logic, Inc. Zeevo® Group LLC is an independent entity acting as the exclusive distributor of Fly Forward under a contractual agreement. Nothing in this material, nor any communication related to it, shall be construed as creating any partnership, joint venture, or agency relationship between Lease Logic, Inc. and Zeevo Group LLC. All transactions, warranties, and representations related to Fly Forward remain the sole responsibility of Lease Logic, Inc.

About Zeevo Group LLC

Zeevo Group LLC (“Zeevo”) provides business, finance and information technology consulting services and products to a broad range of clients representing such key industries as aircraft leasing, technology and consumer products. zeevogroup.com

About Lease Logic, Inc.

Lease Logic, Inc. is the developer of Fly Forward, a commercial aircraft lease and asset management platform built for lessors, banks, and aviation finance professionals. Fly Forward manages the full lifecycle of aircraft lease portfolios — from contract and asset management to maintenance reserves, invoicing, technical records, and financial forecasting. Lease Logic is headquartered in Wyoming and operates as a fully remote company. flyforward.aero