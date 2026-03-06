CoServ and Base Power Launch 100 MW Residential Storage Program to Bring North Texas Homeowners Affordable Battery Backup Power

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Base Power today announced a new collaboration with Denton County Electric Cooperative (CoServ), a member-owned electric cooperative serving more than 330,000 electric meters, to deploy 100 MW of residentially-sited battery storage across CoServ’s North Texas service territory. The agreement is Base’s largest to date and creates one of the largest distributed residential energy storage programs led by a Texas electric cooperative.

Through the program, Base Power will deploy a fleet of networked residential battery systems in CoServ’s service region, providing CoServ with dispatchable capacity to support the grid during periods of high electricity demand and strengthen the grid infrastructure. The batteries will be installed at qualifying residential homes and provide affordable whole-home backup power to those residents during outages.

“Distributed energy storage is becoming an increasingly important tool for utilities navigating load growth, extreme weather, and infrastructure constraints,” said Gary Franzen, Chief Energy Resources Officer at CoServ. “This collaboration with Base Power allows us to add flexible, cost-effective capacity while maintaining operational control and delivering tangible reliability benefits for our Members at an affordable price.”

Under the program, CoServ will manage the battery fleet by dispatching during peak hours to shave load and perform energy arbitrage using Base’s proprietary algorithms. Base Power handles system installation and ongoing maintenance, enabling CoServ to deploy capacity efficiently without adding operational complexity. For homeowners with existing solar systems, Base can pair the battery to be powered either by the member’s solar system or by the grid, depending on availability.

“By aggregating residential batteries into a utility-controlled resource, CoServ can strengthen reliability, manage peak demand, and ultimately improve affordability for its Members, all while providing reliable outage protection,” said Zach Dell, CEO of Base Power. “We’re proud to partner with CoServ in bringing 100 MW of flexible, reliable capacity to its system.”

This effort marks Base’s fifth utility collaboration in Texas and builds on a proven model of rapidly bringing new capacity online while protecting homeowners from widespread outages.

For more information on Base Power’s utility partnerships, visit www.basepowercompany.com/utilities

About Base Power

Founded in 2023 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Base Power is an energy company building a more resilient electric grid through distributed battery systems. Base partners with utilities to deploy utility-controlled, customer-sited energy storage that delivers cost-effective dispatchable capacity, improves reliability, and provides households with backup power during outages. Learn more at www.basepowercompany.com/utilities.

About CoServ

CoServ is the third-largest electric cooperative in the United States. Based in North Texas, CoServ provides reliable distribution service to more than 300,000 electric members across a fast-growing area that includes parts of Denton, Collin, and surrounding counties. Headquartered in Corinth, Texas, CoServ powers homes and businesses throughout communities in the Dallas–Fort Worth region. Learn more at coserv.com.