Illinois Continues First-In-The-Nation Free Test Prep Program

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Illinois Student Assistance Commission (ISAC) and global education company Kaplan today announced that Illinois’ first-in-the-nation free test preparation program – the Prepare for Illinois’ Future Program – will continue through the end of the academic school year. Additionally, Governor JB Pritzker has proposed to fund the program through the FY27 budget for another year as part of his Affordability Agenda and commitment to strengthening access to postsecondary opportunities.

Thirteen months after the launch of this program, in which the State has so far invested $9.9 million, more than 12,000 students registered for Kaplan’s free test prep courses, collectively saving students over $30 million. The Governor is recommending a $7 million appropriation for the program in FY27.

"As Governor, I am committed to making Illinois the best state in the nation to obtain an affordable education and pursue postsecondary opportunities,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Thanks to our continued investments in career advancement tools like our first-in-the-nation free test prep program, we are making life more affordable for thousands of students by helping them prepare for their careers now and earn more in the future.”

The program has demonstrated strong outcomes for equity and workforce needs across the state:

Accelerating graduates' transition into high-demand professions such as Engineering, Project Management, IT, and helping ensure a highly credentialed and licensed Illinois workforce.

More than 60% of participants identify as students of color, and low-income students are accessing preparation courses at five times their pre-program rate.

Nursing students who completed Kaplan NCLEX-RN preparation achieved a 97% predicted pass rate, far exceeding both Illinois and national averages, helping address the state’s critical nursing shortage.

Students completing MCAT preparation courses are on track to significantly increase medical school admissions rates for Black and Hispanic students, addressing long-standing gaps in Illinois’ physician pipeline.

The program offers Kaplan’s test and license preparation and workforce credentialing courses to all students enrolled in Illinois’ 12 public universities, and the program has been piloted at five community colleges chosen to reflect the geographic and demographic diversity of the state. Students at these institutions have received free access to Kaplan’s best-in-class preparation for professional licensing exams, graduate-level admissions exams, and credential exams, including comprehensive prep for the GRE®, GMAT®, LSAT®, MCAT®, NCLEX-RN®, USMLE®, Illinois State bar exam, real estate and securities exams, and more. The program is designed to increase earnings potential, expand the state’s tax base, and help employers fill critical workforce shortages.

“Even during a challenging budget year, Governor Pritzker’s recommendation to fund this program for FY27 reflects his ongoing commitment to improving educational access for Illinois students,” said ISAC Executive Director Eric Zarnikow. “Prepare for Illinois’ Future has not only offered a tremendous opportunity for our school partners and their students but has also proved to be a good investment for the state. The value of the courses offered thus far is about three times the initial appropriation, and the long-term benefit of investing in our students’ futures, improving access, and breaking down financial barriers, is incalculable.”

“The Prepare for Illinois’ Future program is a game-changing workforce development solution, unlocking opportunity and making higher education more affordable and accessible for hundreds of thousands of Illinois students. It’s already reshaping the landscape by opening new career pathways, ensuring that Illinois students aren't just graduating, but are immediately qualified to enter high-demand careers and secure their futures,” said Gregory Marino, CEO, Kaplan North America. “The enthusiasm from students and communities all across the state we’ve seen over the past year since the program launched has been inspiring, and we look forward to continuing our work with the state’s colleges and universities and the Illinois Student Assistance Commission to help even more aspiring doctors, nurses, teachers, cybersecurity experts, engineers, and other essential professionals realize their full potential."

Students enrolled in all Illinois public universities and at Joliet Junior College, Carl Sandburg College, Southwestern Illinois College, Malcolm X College, and Morton College can register for the Prepare for Illinois’ Future program to take advantage of free test preparation by visiting Go.Kaplan.com/Illinois.

