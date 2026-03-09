-

MIPS and Green Hills Software Accelerate Safety Certified Product Development for MIPS RISC-V Microcontrollers

  • Collaboration accelerates time-to-market for mission-critical applications in automotive and industrial markets
  • Designed for real-time, event-driven Physical AI action platforms that need safety certification such as motor control, traction inverters, or battery management
  • Enables customers to build safe, scalable platforms based on MIPS Atlas M8500 RISC-V microcontroller
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MIPS, a GlobalFoundries company, and Green Hills Software, the worldwide leader in embedded safety and security, announced their collaboration to offer a jointly developed Safety Software Development Kit (Safety SDK). This new solution will accelerate functional safety certification and time‑to‑market for next‑generation automotive and industrial systems targeting ASIL-D / SIL 3/4 compliance.

“By combining MIPS’ high‑performance M8500 architectures with Green Hills Software’s proven safety‑certified tools and RTOS, we are enabling new Physical AI platforms with real‑time, safety‑critical compute for automotive and industrial markets,” said Drew Barbier, VP IP Business Unit, MIPS.

When paired with Green Hills Software’s certified tools and RTOS technology, customers can achieve ASIL‑D and SIL 3/4‑capable development flows and accelerated verification. This enables real‑time motor control and power management applications on the µ‑velOSity RTOS, supported by advanced MULTI debugging, ASIL-D and SIL 3/4 certified C/C++ compilers and scripting capabilities for earlier, more efficient validation.

“Our collaboration with MIPS will provide customers a complete, certifiable development path powered by our industry‑leading C/C++ Compilers and RTOS technologies, helping development teams deliver safe and reliable software with greater confidence and no compromises,” said Dan Mender, VP Business Development, Green Hills Software.

The MIPS M8500 processor brings real-time, multi-threaded compute optimized for safety‑critical applications such as electric vehicles, motor control, power conversion, and industrial robotics. With an automotive-qualified SoC platform based on multiple lock-stepped M8500 cores, customers gain a scalable silicon platform ready for stringent safety workloads.

The collaboration is focused on creating a Safety SDK that integrates MIPS’ M8500 ASIL‑D targeted functional safety processor with the proven Green Hills MULTI® toolchain, Optimizing C/C++ Compilers, DoubleCheck™ static analyzer, µ-velOSity™ real‑time operating system, in addition to design services. Together, they deliver a complete hardware‑software pathway to safety‑certified production.

MIPS and Green Hills are gathering requirements from early access customers for the jointly developed Safety SDK that will include evaluation platforms, motor control demonstrations, and development tools accessible to qualified customers.

About MIPS

MIPS, a GlobalFoundries company, develops processor IP, tools, software, and solutions for building Physical AI and autonomous edge computing platforms. With over 40 years of history in computing innovation and mission critical platforms, MIPS is uniquely positioned to advance the adoption of Physical AI in transportation, robotics, and other embedded markets. MIPS technology is based on the open RISC-V instruction set architecture and uses virtual platforms to enable a modular, standards-based approach to workload-focused solutions. For more information, visit MIPS.com.

About Green Hills Software

Founded in 1982, Green Hills Software is the worldwide leader in embedded safety and security. In 2008, the Green Hills INTEGRITY-178 RTOS was the first and only operating system to be certified by NIAP (National Information Assurance Partnership comprised of NSA & NIST) to EAL 6+, High Robustness, the highest level of security ever achieved for any software product. Our open architecture integrated development solutions address deeply embedded, absolute security and high-reliability applications for the military/avionics, medical, industrial, automotive, networking, consumer and other markets that demand industry-certified solutions. Green Hills Software is headquartered in Santa Barbara, CA, with European headquarters in the United Kingdom. Visit Green Hills Software at https://www.ghs.com.

