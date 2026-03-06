-

Viper Partners Advises Vascular Specialists in Strategic Partnership with CUC America

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Viper Partners, a healthcare-focused advisory firm, is pleased to announce that it served as the exclusive advisor to Vascular Specialists in its strategic partnership with CUC America, a leading healthcare services organization focused on supporting physician-led specialty platforms.

This partnership with CUC America positions the practice for continued growth while preserving the physician-led culture and commitment to patient outcomes that has defined the organization.

Share

Vascular Specialists is a premier vascular care provider dedicated to delivering comprehensive diagnosis and treatment for patients with vascular disease. The practice has built a strong reputation for clinical excellence, advanced treatment capabilities, and patient-centered care across the markets it serves. Through its experienced team of physicians and clinical staff, the organization provides a full range of vascular services including minimally invasive procedures, diagnostic testing, and ongoing disease management.

The partnership with CUC America represents a significant milestone for Vascular Specialists as the practice continues to expand its clinical capabilities and geographic reach. Through this collaboration, Vascular Specialists will benefit from CUC America’s operational resources, infrastructure support, and strategic growth expertise, enabling the physicians to remain focused on delivering high-quality patient care while accelerating long-term expansion.

“Vascular Specialists has built an exceptional clinical platform with a strong reputation in vascular medicine,” said Samir Qureshi, President of Viper Partners. “This partnership with CUC America positions the practice for continued growth while preserving the physician-led culture and commitment to patient outcomes that has defined the organization.”

CUC America partners with leading physician groups across the United States, providing capital, operational expertise, and infrastructure designed to support the growth of specialty healthcare platforms while maintaining clinical autonomy.

The transaction reflects continued momentum in physician practice partnerships, particularly in specialty medical fields where scaled infrastructure and operational support can enhance both patient access and clinical outcomes.

About Vascular Specialists

Vascular Specialists is a leading provider of comprehensive vascular care, offering advanced diagnostic and treatment services for a wide range of vascular conditions. The practice is committed to delivering high-quality, patient-centered care through innovative treatment approaches and experienced clinical leadership. Learn more at www.vascspecialists.org.

About CUC America

CUC America partners with physician-led healthcare organizations to support their growth and operational development. The organization provides strategic capital, infrastructure, and management support to enable medical practices to expand while maintaining clinical independence.

About Viper Partners

Viper Partners is a healthcare-focused advisory firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions and strategic partnerships. The firm works with physician groups, founders, and healthcare organizations to structure transactions that support long-term growth and value creation.

Contacts

Transaction Contact:

Samir Qureshi
President, Viper Partners
Phone: 305-281-5259
Email: samir@viperequitypartners.com

Industry:

Viper Partners

Release Versions
English
Hashtags
#ClinicalExcellence
#HealthcareAdvisory
#HealthcareMA
#HealthcareServices
#PhysicianLed
#PhysicianPartnerships
#PracticeGrowth
#StrategicPartnership
#VascularCare
#ViperPartners

Contacts

Transaction Contact:

Samir Qureshi
President, Viper Partners
Phone: 305-281-5259
Email: samir@viperequitypartners.com

Social Media Profiles
Instagram
LinkedIn
More News From Viper Partners

Viper Partners Launches Viper Insight, a Specialized Division for Off-Market Medical Real Estate Transactions

PALM BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Viper Partners announced today the launch of Viper Insight, a new division dedicated to connecting physician groups and medical property owners with qualified buyers and investor groups seeking to acquire medical office buildings and healthcare-related real estate. Viper Insight was formed in response to Viper Partners’ extensive and growing network of physician groups exploring the sale of their real estate alongside investor groups actively pursuing new medi...

Viper Partners Advises Skin Boutique in Strategic Partnership with Well Labs+ to Accelerate Growth in the Aesthetics Sector

NORTH PALM BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Viper Partners, the leading investment banking and M&A advisory firm specializing in healthcare and aesthetics since 2009, today announced that it has successfully represented Skin Boutique, a premier medical aesthetics practice, as exclusive sell-side advisor in its strategic partnership with Well Labs+, a rapidly growing platform dedicated to advancing medspa practices nationwide. This transaction enables Skin Boutique to join the Well Labs+ commun...

Viper Partners Announces Major National Initiative to Fuel Dental Sector Resurgence in 2026

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Viper Partners, the premier investment banking and M&A advisory firm specializing in dentistry since its founding in 2009, today announced a significant nationwide capital commitment aimed at accelerating mergers, acquisitions, and recapitalizations across the dental industry. With an unmatched track record of guiding hundreds of successful transactions, Viper is positioning 2026 as the pivotal year for dental practice owners to achieve optimal exits and for private...
Back to Newsroom