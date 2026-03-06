Viper Partners Advises Vascular Specialists in Strategic Partnership with CUC America

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Viper Partners, a healthcare-focused advisory firm, is pleased to announce that it served as the exclusive advisor to Vascular Specialists in its strategic partnership with CUC America, a leading healthcare services organization focused on supporting physician-led specialty platforms.

This partnership with CUC America positions the practice for continued growth while preserving the physician-led culture and commitment to patient outcomes that has defined the organization. Share

Vascular Specialists is a premier vascular care provider dedicated to delivering comprehensive diagnosis and treatment for patients with vascular disease. The practice has built a strong reputation for clinical excellence, advanced treatment capabilities, and patient-centered care across the markets it serves. Through its experienced team of physicians and clinical staff, the organization provides a full range of vascular services including minimally invasive procedures, diagnostic testing, and ongoing disease management.

The partnership with CUC America represents a significant milestone for Vascular Specialists as the practice continues to expand its clinical capabilities and geographic reach. Through this collaboration, Vascular Specialists will benefit from CUC America’s operational resources, infrastructure support, and strategic growth expertise, enabling the physicians to remain focused on delivering high-quality patient care while accelerating long-term expansion.

“Vascular Specialists has built an exceptional clinical platform with a strong reputation in vascular medicine,” said Samir Qureshi, President of Viper Partners. “This partnership with CUC America positions the practice for continued growth while preserving the physician-led culture and commitment to patient outcomes that has defined the organization.”

CUC America partners with leading physician groups across the United States, providing capital, operational expertise, and infrastructure designed to support the growth of specialty healthcare platforms while maintaining clinical autonomy.

The transaction reflects continued momentum in physician practice partnerships, particularly in specialty medical fields where scaled infrastructure and operational support can enhance both patient access and clinical outcomes.

About Vascular Specialists

Vascular Specialists is a leading provider of comprehensive vascular care, offering advanced diagnostic and treatment services for a wide range of vascular conditions. The practice is committed to delivering high-quality, patient-centered care through innovative treatment approaches and experienced clinical leadership. Learn more at www.vascspecialists.org.

About CUC America

CUC America partners with physician-led healthcare organizations to support their growth and operational development. The organization provides strategic capital, infrastructure, and management support to enable medical practices to expand while maintaining clinical independence.

About Viper Partners

Viper Partners is a healthcare-focused advisory firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions and strategic partnerships. The firm works with physician groups, founders, and healthcare organizations to structure transactions that support long-term growth and value creation.