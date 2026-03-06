Bluebird Fiber Completes Purchase of Everstream Assets

KANSAS CITY, Mo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bluebird Fiber, the Midwest’s leading business-only fiber network, announced that it has completed the purchase of substantially all of the assets and operations of Everstream, an approximately 25,000 route mile fiber network serving business customers in the Midwest.

“We are thrilled to complete the transaction to acquire Everstream, combining two great networks to benefit businesses across the Midwest. Everstream’s dedicated employees and network are completely complementary to Bluebird Fiber,” Bluebird Fiber CEO Jason W. Adkins said. “I am proud to say the networks are already connected and customers can place orders between any two points on the combined network starting today.”

The combination gives Bluebird Fiber a network that spans from Kansas to Ohio and north to the Canadian border, with over 36,000 route miles of fiber, and over 400,000 near net buildings in 12 states that can be connected in less than 90 days. Bluebird Fiber specializes in enterprise, hyperscale, carrier, and government customers that value and need high quality connections.

The combined business will operate under the Bluebird Fiber name. Everstream customers will receive information on the details of acquisition from their Bluebird Fiber representative and can expect the same great service they have always received from Everstream. Concurrently with the completion of the purchase, Everstream emerged from Chapter 11.

Bluebird Advisors

Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal advisor, Leo Berwick served as financial due diligence and tax advisor, TD Securities served as sole financial advisor, and BSP served as technical due diligence advisor.

Everstream Advisors

Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP served as legal advisor, Alvarez & Marsal North America, LLC served as financial advisor, PJT Partners LP served as investment banker, Bank Street Group LLC served as M&A advisor, and Richards, Layton & Finger, P.A. served as special counsel.

About Bluebird Fiber

Bluebird Fiber is a premier communications infrastructure provider and data center operator. Since 1999, Bluebird Fiber, headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, has provided transport services, dark fiber and voice, via its fiber infrastructure, to carriers, hyperscalers, governments, and enterprise businesses in the Midwest. Bluebird operates more than 36,000 route miles on its 100% fiber optic backbone, with over 400,000 on-net and near-net buildings and over 450 Points of Presence (POPs) in 12 states. To learn more, please visit our website www.bluebirdfiber.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and X.