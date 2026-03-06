BNP Paribas Continues Support of Girls on the Run International Through Points for Change Initiative

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Girls on the Run International, a nonprofit dedicated to empowering girls through movement and life-skills development, announced its continued partnership with BNP Paribas through the bank’s Points for Change campaign, activated at the BNP Paribas Open, taking place from March 4-15. The collaboration coincides with the Girls on the Run 30th anniversary, marking three decades of impact for girls nationwide.

Through the Points for Change initiative, BNP Paribas will donate $1 for every point scored during the 2026 BNP Paribas Open to support Girls on the Run International. Held at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, the BNP Paribas Open is the world’s largest combined ATP Tour Masters 1000 and WTA 1000 professional tennis tournament.

“Every match creates moments that matter, and Points for Change ensures those moments lead to something greater,” said Michelle Sprod, head of Marketing and Communications, Americas for BNP Paribas. “Our global tennis program across all levels demonstrates our commitment to this sport we love and when we partner and support organizations like Girls on the Run, we are able to make an even greater positive impact on local communities. By supporting girls' mental and physical health, we're showing that sport can drive meaningful change beyond the court and field.”

Since its original launch at the French Open, BNP Paribas’ Points for Change campaign has expanded across all professional tournaments it sponsors, transforming every point into an opportunity to empower local organizations and create lasting impact through education and inclusion in sport.

“Girls on the Run is honored to partner with BNP Paribas through Points for Change, especially during this milestone anniversary year,” said Liz Wian, chief development officer at Girls on the Run International. “For 30 years, we’ve helped girls build confidence, strengthen connections, and discover the joy of movement. The awareness and inclusion from BNP Paribas in this meaningful way, ensures more girls have access to the life skills and supportive environments sports provides, for them to thrive, now and in the future.”

Funds raised through the 2026 Points for Change campaign will help Girls on the Run expand access to its evidence-based programs nationwide, strengthen curriculum and resources, and support local programming in the Coachella Valley, where the BNP Paribas Open is hosted.

About Girls on the Run

Girls on the Run creates and offers empowering after-school programs designed for girls in grades 3 to 8. The nonprofit helps participants build confidence, increase physical activity, and develop life skills like managing emotions, resolving conflicts, and forming friendships. With the support of trained coaches, team members activate their limitless potential through a blend of physical activities and engaging lessons. The research-based curriculum explores topics relevant to 8- to 13-year-old girls, such as building resiliency and standing up for oneself and others. The program includes a Community Impact Project and culminates with a celebratory 5K. Since 1996, Girls on the Run has served more than 2.7 million girls across all 50 states and Canada. Discover more at girlsontherun.org.

About BNP Paribas

Leader in banking and financial services in Europe, BNP Paribas operates in 64 countries and has nearly 178,000 employees, including more than 144,000 in Europe. The Group has key positions in its three main fields of activity: Commercial, Personal Banking & Services for the Group’s commercial & personal banking and several specialised businesses including BNP Paribas Personal Finance and Arval; Investment & Protection Services for savings, investment and protection solutions; and Corporate & Institutional Banking, focused on corporate and institutional clients. Based on its strong diversified and integrated model, the Group helps all its clients (individuals, community associations, entrepreneurs, SMEs, corporates and institutional clients) to realise their projects through solutions spanning financing, investment, savings and protection insurance. In Europe, BNP Paribas has four domestic markets: Belgium, France, Italy and Luxembourg. The Group is rolling out its integrated commercial & personal banking model across several Mediterranean countries, Türkiye, and Eastern Europe. As a key player in international banking, the Group has leading platforms and business lines in Europe, a strong presence in the Americas as well as a solid and fast-growing business in Asia-Pacific. BNP Paribas has implemented a Corporate Social Responsibility approach in all its activities, enabling it to contribute to the construction of a sustainable future, while ensuring the Group's performance and stability.