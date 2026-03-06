Two-Time WNBA Champion & Olympic Gold Medalist Kelsey Plum Joins Talk2Me and Creates Verified Digital Twin

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Talk2Me Inc., the licensed celebrity digital twin platform, today announced the official launch of the Kelsey Plum Talk2Me Twin – an always-on, AI-powered version of Plum’s voice, mindset, and leadership presence that enables private, one-to-one conversations at global scale. A Two-Time WNBA Champion and Olympic Gold Medalist, Plum becomes the first professional female athlete to debut a verified AI digital twin, partnering with Talk2Me - the AI communications company pioneering verified, consent-based digital humans - to extend her leadership, authenticity, and competitive spirit beyond the court in a groundbreaking new way.

Built from thousands of hours of authorized data and recordings, Plum’s twin marks a first for women’s sports: an athlete using AI to expand mentorship, access, and empowerment — not exploitation. In a league still facing pay and visibility gaps, Plum's verified twin introduces a new model for how female athletes can own and monetize their likeness safely, while connecting with fans, aspiring players, and brands on their own terms.

As Kelsey puts it, “There are so many young athletes who want to talk about training, mindset, or how to break barriers. Having a digital twin lets me broaden my reach and build relationships authentically.”

What the Talk2Me Twin Does

The Kelsey Plum Talk2Me Twin is powered by Talk2Me’s proprietary TrueHuman™ persona modeling platform and governed by its Guardian Layer™ oversight framework. It delivers:

- Real-time, interactive conversations about training discipline, mindset, resilience, leadership, and breaking barriers — in Kelsey’s authentic voice and tone

- Private, one-to-one mentorship-style interactions that replace passive content consumption with active engagement

- Strict scope guardrails — the twin is motivational and educational, not financial, medical, or contractual advice

- 24/7 availability across platforms, enabling unlimited fan access at a scale no human presence could achieve alone

- Verified, consent-based authenticity — built directly with Kelsey’s participation as a counterweight to unauthorized AI clones and deepfakes

Unlike generic AI chatbots or scraped voice models, the Kelsey Plum Talk2Me Twin is a fully authenticated digital extension of her values, voice, and competitive mindset — built with her direct authorization and ongoing oversight.

Talk2Me, described as the “blue checkmark for AI humans,” builds only consent-based digital twins trained on proprietary, creator-authorized data — offering a verified, ethical alternative to the wave of unauthorized AI clones and deepfakes.

A New Category: Presence at Scale

Talk2Me represents a fundamental shift in how elite athletes connect with audiences. Where traditional media delivers impressions, Talk2Me delivers presence — measurable in engaged minutes per user, not passive views.

“For the first time, Kelsey can have a direct conversation with every single athlete who wants one,” said Randy Adams, founder of Talk2Me. “Not a social post. Not a highlight reel. Her verified presence — scaled.”

The launch of Kelsey’s twin marks the first verified AI twin for a professional female athlete and expands Talk2Me’s growing portfolio across sports, health, and venture — each built on licensed, consent-first partnerships with creators and their representation. Talk2Me is partnered with WME.

About Kelsey Plum

Kelsey Plum is a two-time WNBA Champion, two-time Olympic Gold Medalist, and a guard for the Los Angeles Sparks. One of the league’s most dynamic offensive players, she is currently starring in Unrivaled – the athlete-first league redefining the sport with a shorter season and expanded opportunities. Internationally, Plum has captured multiple FIBA World Cup titles and Olympic gold medals in both 3x3 and 5x5 competition. Off the court, she is a leading advocate for women’s sports and mental health, using her platform to inspire the next generation and elevate the game.

Kelsey’s Twin: https://kelseyplum.ai

About Talk2Me Inc.

Talk2Me Inc. is the licensed celebrity digital twin platform — building always-on, AI-powered versions of the world’s most trusted creators and athletes. Founded by serial entrepreneur Randy Adams, Talk2Me creates verified, consent-based digital twins that enable private, one-to-one conversations at global scale. The company’s proprietary TrueHuman™ persona modeling and Guardian Layer™ oversight framework ensure authenticity, safety, and creator control.

More information: https://www.talk2me.ai/

Screenshot: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1TH0VT7lArjGucNovRBYjbUQnmmkiVZhk/view?usp=sharing