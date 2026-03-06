Clari + Salesloft and 1mind Partner to Advance AI-Driven Revenue Orchestration

ATLANTA & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Clari + Salesloft, the leader in Revenue Orchestration, today announced a strategic partnership with 1mind, a pioneer in AI-led growth. This collaboration integrates Clari + Salesloft's innovative Predictive Revenue System with 1mind's Superhumans — AI digital teammates designed to accelerate pipeline from first touch to close across the customer lifecycle. Together, they aim to redefine what’s possible for modern revenue teams by providing a unified framework that transforms buyer engagement and drives measurable impact.

Addressing the Revenue Crisis: From "Graveyard" to "Heartbeat"

This announcement arrives as a recent Clari + Salesloft global survey conducted by Censuswide highlights a significant "Revenue Crisis," revealing that 87% of enterprises not utilizing Clari + Salesloft missed their revenue targets last year. This crisis stems from the "Revenue Graveyard"— traditional CRMs burdened by stagnant data and retrospective reporting, causing a detrimental lag between strategy and execution.

Clari + Salesloft is bridging this gap by replacing human guesswork with a dynamic, predictive platform. By transitioning from the Drift conversational marketing product to prioritize 1mind’s advanced AI sales capabilities, Clari + Salesloft empowers customers to move past legacy chat tools towards a more robust, intelligent multimodal engagement strategy.

Driving Growth in the Agentic Era

The partnership with 1mind enhances the momentum already present within the Clari + Salesloft platform. Clari + Salesloft has over 30 proprietary AI agents deployed more than 369,000 times, which have already unlocked over 1.1 million hours of productivity for revenue teams.

"We are thrilled to partner with 1mind, transforming the industry from merely observing revenue to actively engineering it," stated Steve Cox, CEO of Clari + Salesloft. "Our system serves as the 'heartbeat' of the enterprise. By partnering with and integrating 1mind, we provide our customers with a distinct competitive edge, turning fragmented buyer signals into high-fidelity intelligence essential for sustained success."

Transitioning to a New Era: Sunsetting Drift for 1mind’s Superhuman Capabilities

As part of this strategic partnership, Clari + Salesloft is announcing the gradual sunset of its Drift conversational marketing solution. This decision underscores Clari + Salesloft’s dedication to enhancing the Predictive Revenue System, ensuring clients gain access to the most advanced and impactful technology available.

Under an exclusive agreement with 1mind, Clari + Salesloft will refer existing Drift clients to 1mind as the successor to ensure a seamless transition. This integration allows Clari + Salesloft to embed 1mind’s AI signals directly into the Predictive Revenue System. This creates a closed-loop connection between AI engagement, human follow-up, and revenue forecasting, ensuring every buyer interaction moves seamlessly from first touch to closed-won.

Key Benefits of the Clari + Salesloft and 1mind Partnership:

Eliminating Data Latency : Unlike traditional tools that perform an "autopsy" on lost deals, the integrated PRS allows teams to predict and shape the future in real-time. Buyer intelligence captured by 1mind flows into Salesloft Cadences without switching between tabs or creating data silos.

Unlike traditional tools that perform an "autopsy" on lost deals, the integrated PRS allows teams to predict and shape the future in real-time. Buyer intelligence captured by 1mind flows into Salesloft Cadences without switching between tabs or creating data silos. Ever-present Multimodal Super-intelligent Engagement: Superhumans meet buyers where they are – active, ready and engaged to qualify, solution, and move buyers along their journey to close. Superhumans live on websites, in product, in deal rooms and on conference calls (Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Google Meet), ensuring immediate buyer engagement regardless of time zone.

Superhumans meet buyers where they are – active, ready and engaged to qualify, solution, and move buyers along their journey to close. Superhumans live on websites, in product, in deal rooms and on conference calls (Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Google Meet), ensuring immediate buyer engagement regardless of time zone. Massive Capacity Multipliers: Clari + Salesloft agents return up to 300 hours a year to enterprise reps and save managers over 1,200 hours a year on coaching prep. 1mind Superhumans extend this by augmenting revenue teams, handling qualification and buyer engagement with human-like precision at any scale—driving pipeline, product adoption and revenue.

Clari + Salesloft agents return up to and save managers over on coaching prep. 1mind Superhumans extend this by augmenting revenue teams, handling qualification and buyer engagement with human-like precision at any scale—driving pipeline, product adoption and revenue. Unified Forecasting and Pipeline Precision: Every 1mind interaction generates structured signals that feed the Clari forecast, ensuring AI-led engagement contributes to, rather than sits apart from, a company’s revenue intelligence.

"We are excited to partner with Clari + Salesloft, the leaders in Revenue Orchestration," said Amanda Kahlow, Founder and CEO of 1mind. "By merging Clari + Salesloft’s exceptional workflows with 1mind’s advanced AI capabilities, we empower companies to cut costs, scale their go-to-market teams, and ensure no lead is left behind—all while delighting every buyer."

About Clari + Salesloft

Clari + Salesloft is a category-transforming AI company for revenue, building the foundation for a Predictive Revenue System — a system that guides revenue teams to accelerate growth. The company combines the broadest dataset, capturing both structured and unstructured signals. End-to-end revenue orchestration capabilities unlock new levels of AI-driven productivity and predictability. Thousands of the world’s most successful companies — including Adobe, IBM, 3M, and Zoom — trust Clari + Salesloft to drive predictable revenue growth.

About 1mind

1mind is a platform that deploys GTM Superhumans for revenue teams. The Superhuman GTM brain is made up of an AI Context Graph + Action Orchestration layer built to function as autonomous employees operating across the entire customer lifecycle. They delight buyers, drive operational efficiency, and scale beyond human limitations—increasing revenue, shortening sales cycles, and increasing ACV. 1mind has years of market experience with its multi-modal platform. All 60+ Enterprise and mid-market customers are actively using the advanced technology, including Hubspot, Samsara, Nutanix, Alteryx, Pipedrive, ZoomInfo, Boston Dynamics, and Owner.com. Founded by Amanda Kahlow, founder and former CEO of 6sense, 1mind has raised $40 million from leading investors, including Battery Ventures, Primary Ventures, and Wing Venture Capital. For more information or to experience a Superhuman firsthand go to 1mind.com.