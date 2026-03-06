-

KBRA Assigns Ratings to Various Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission Turnpike Subordinate Revenue Bonds and MLF-Enhanced Turnpike Subordinate Special Revenue Bonds

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns a long-term rating of A+ to the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission Turnpike Subordinate Revenue Refunding Bonds, First Series of 2026 and Turnpike Subordinate Revenue Refunding Bonds, Second Series of 2026. KBRA additionally assigns a long-term rating of AA- to the Commission's Motor License Fund-Enhanced Turnpike Subordinate Special Revenue Refunding Bonds, First Series of 2026. The rating Outlook is Stable.

Proceeds of the Turnpike Subordinate Revenue Refunding Bonds, First Series of 2026 will be used, together with other legally available funds of the Commission, to defease all or a portion of certain outstanding bonds for present value savings and to pay the costs of issuance.

Proceeds from the Turnpike Subordinate Revenue Refunding Bonds, Second Series of 2026 and Motor License Fund-Enhanced Turnpike Subordinate Special Revenue Refunding Bonds, First Series of 2026 will be used, together with other legally available funds of the Commission, to tender all or a portion of certain outstanding bonds for present value savings and to pay the costs of issuance.

Key Credit Considerations

The ratings were assigned because of the following key credit considerations:

Credit Positives

  • The Turnpike System is a highly essential, statewide, regional toll road system with limited competition.
  • The Commission has full rate setting autonomy which, together with prudent finance management and controls, has supported strong margins and stable debt service coverage.

Credit Challenges

  • The Commission’s O&M, capital and existing debt obligations, including its outstanding Act 44/89 obligations, are substantial and require annual toll increases, the cumulative effect of which may at some point dampen traffic demand, reducing operating margins and financial flexibility.
  • The planned issuance of $3.6 billion in senior obligations per the 10-year capital plan may pressure subordinate obligation coverage if actual traffic demand is materially weaker than forecast, although the Commission’s capital plans remain flexible if traffic volumes are not consistent with forecasts.

Rating Sensitivities

For Upgrade

  • A sustained trend of increasing net revenue resulting in debt service coverages well in excess of the Commission’s targets of 2.0x annual debt service on senior lien, 1.30x combined annual senior and subordinate debt service and 1.20x annual debt service for all obligations.

For Downgrade

  • A sustained decline in net revenue DSCRs below the Commission’s targets for all obligations.

To access ratings and relevant documents, click here.

Methodologies

Disclosures

A description of all substantially material sources that were used to prepare the credit rating and information on the methodology(ies) (inclusive of any material models and sensitivity analyses of the relevant key rating assumptions, as applicable) used in determining the credit rating is available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) located here.

Information on the meaning of each rating category can be located here.

Further disclosures relating to this rating action are available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) referenced above. Additional information regarding KBRA policies, methodologies, rating scales and disclosures are available at www.kbra.com.

About KBRA

Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC (KBRA), one of the major credit rating agencies (CRA), is a full-service CRA registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered as a CRA with the European Securities and Markets Authority. Kroll Bond Rating Agency UK Limited is registered as a CRA with the UK Financial Conduct Authority. In addition, KBRA is designated as a Designated Rating Organization (DRO) by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized as a Qualified Rating Agency by Taiwan’s Financial Supervisory Commission and is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider (CRP) in the U.S.

Doc ID: 1013798

Contacts

Analytical Contacts

Peter Scherer, Senior Director (Lead Analyst)
+1 646-731-2325
peter.scherer@kbra.com

Linda Vanderperre, Managing Director (Rating Committee Chair)
+1 646-731-2482
linda.vanderperre@kbra.com

Business Development Contacts

William Baneky, Managing Director
+1 646-731-2409
william.baneky@kbra.com

James Kissane, Senior Director
+1 646-731-2380
james.kissane@kbra.com

Industry:

Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC

Details
Headquarters: New York City, New York
CEO: Jim Nadler
Employees: 400+
Organization: PRI
Release Versions
English
Hashtags
#creditratingagency
#creditratings
#financialmarkets
#fixedincome
#kbra
#kbraratings
#kbraresearch
#ratingagency
#structuredfinance

Contacts

Analytical Contacts

Peter Scherer, Senior Director (Lead Analyst)
+1 646-731-2325
peter.scherer@kbra.com

Linda Vanderperre, Managing Director (Rating Committee Chair)
+1 646-731-2482
linda.vanderperre@kbra.com

Business Development Contacts

William Baneky, Managing Director
+1 646-731-2409
william.baneky@kbra.com

James Kissane, Senior Director
+1 646-731-2380
james.kissane@kbra.com

Social Media Profiles
KBRA X
KBRA Analytics X
More News From Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC

KBRA Releases Research – Middle East Conflict: Potential Aircraft ABS Implications

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA releases research examining exposure to the Middle East in its rated universe of aviation ABS transactions. On February 28, 2026, the U.S. and Israel launched coordinated military strikes against Iranian leadership and strategic targets. In the days that followed, Iran and affiliated groups retaliated with missile and drone attacks in the region. The escalation has disrupted regional air travel, resulting in more than 20,000 flight cancellations and forcing the t...

KBRA Assigns AAA Rating, Stable Outlook to DASNY State Personal Income Tax Revenue Bonds (General Purpose) Series 2026A (Tax-Exempt) and Series 2026B (Federally Taxable)

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns a long-term rating of AAA with a Stable Outlook to the Dormitory Authority of the State of New York (DASNY) State Personal Income Tax Revenue Bonds (General Purpose) Series 2026A (Tax-Exempt) and Series 2026B (Federally Taxable). Concurrently, KBRA affirms the AAA rating and Stable Outlook on outstanding State Personal Income Tax Bonds (General Purpose) issued by DASNY and by the New York State Thruway Authority. Key Credit Considerations The rating actio...

KBRA Releases Monthly CMBS Trend Watch

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA releases the February 2026 issue of CMBS Trend Watch. Following a robust start to the year for commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) private-label issuance, the momentum continued into February. Seventeen deals closed totaling $15.2 billion, bringing the year-to-date (YTD) total to $23.2 billion (30 deals). Commercial real estate (CRE) collateralized loan obligation (CLO) issuance in February included three deals totaling $2.6 billion. While stable capital...
Back to Newsroom