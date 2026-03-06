Kira Works with Anthropic to Use AI to Generate Complete Courses and Power Precise Skills Measurement for Personalized Learning

NEW YORK & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kira, the developer of the first AI-native Operating System for Education, and Anthropic, the AI safety company and maker of Claude, announced an integration that sets a new standard for how AI is used to create courses, measure skills, and drive personalized interventions across K–12, higher education, and workforce learning.

The integration brings Claude directly into Kira’s platform to power the creation of complete courses—such as 9th Grade Biology, College Sophomore Linear Algebra, AP U.S. History, or a corporate data literacy program—that are fully scaffolded, scoped and sequenced, and aligned to relevant standards. Each course includes diagnostic, formative, and summative assessments that are automatically generated, assigned, and graded within the platform. Critically, the system provides precise, granular skills measurement that powers personalized interventions—ensuring that every learner receives targeted support based on exactly where they are.

The integration’s skills measurement engine goes far beyond traditional progress tracking. By mapping every student interaction to specific competencies, the platform builds a detailed, continuously updated skills profile for each learner—and uses that data to drive personalized interventions in real time. Educators and administrators see precisely which skills each student has mastered and which need reinforcement, enabling targeted action rather than guesswork.

“Education doesn’t need another AI feature bolted onto a legacy system—it needs a fundamentally different architecture,” said Andrea Pasinetti, CEO and Co-Founder of Kira. “With Anthropic, we’re delivering something that has never existed before: the ability to generate an entire standards-aligned course, scaffolded, scoped, sequenced, and fully assessed, and then measure each learner’s skills with enough precision to drive real, personalized interventions. Whether it’s a high school biology class or a university math sequence, this is what it looks like when AI is built into the foundation of learning.”

What the Integration Delivers

Complete course generation at scale — Kira’s platform, integrated with Claude, generates full year-long courses across any subject and grade level. Courses are scoped and sequenced with appropriate pacing, scaffolding, and prerequisite mapping—structured to the standards educators are already held to.

Integrated assessment across the learning cycle — Every course can include diagnostic assessments to establish baseline understanding, formative assessments embedded throughout instruction, and summative assessments to validate mastery. All assessments are automatically generated, assigned to students, and graded within the platform.

Precise skills measurement that drives interventions — The platform continuously maps learner progress to specific skills and competencies, building granular profiles that power personalized interventions. Rather than surfacing data for educators to interpret, the system identifies gaps and recommends—or delivers—targeted support automatically.

Standards alignment built in, across contexts — For K–12 and higher education, generated content aligns to state standards, NGSS, Common Core, AP frameworks, and other nationally recognized benchmarks. For workforce and professional learning, courses align to industry competency frameworks and organizational skill taxonomies.

“AI has enormous potential to improve learning outcomes, but only when it’s deployed thoughtfully and by the people closest to learners,” said Drew Bent, Anthropic’s Education lead. “Kira’s approach—building AI into the core infrastructure of course creation, assessment, and skills measurement to drive real interventions—is exactly the kind of responsible, high-impact application we want to support. Whether in a K–12 classroom, a university lecture hall, or a corporate training program, Kira, powered by Claude, helps ensure every learner gets rigorous, personalized instruction.”

Availability

Kira 2.0 is available now. K–12 districts, higher education institutions, and workforce organizations ready to deploy AI-generated, standards-aligned courses with built-in skills measurement and personalized interventions can get started at kira-learning.com.

About Kira

Kira Learning has developed the first AI Operating System for Education—a unified platform that generates complete curricula, delivers instruction, assesses mastery, and drives personalized interventions. Serving K–12 and higher education institutions, as well as workforce and professional learning organizations, across the United States and internationally, Kira’s platform replaces the fragmented edtech stack with a single, AI-native system. Founded by Andrea Pasinetti and Jagriti Agrawal, with Andrew Ng as board chair, Kira has offices in New York City and San Francisco. Learn more at kira-learning.com.

About Anthropic

Anthropic is an AI safety company that builds reliable, interpretable, and steerable AI systems. Its flagship model, Claude, is designed to be helpful, harmless, and honest. Anthropic’s research and products are used by enterprises, developers, and organizations worldwide. Learn more at anthropic.com.