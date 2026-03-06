Teledyne GMI Announces Strategic Partnership with Southern Cross, a Sparus Company, to Support the U.S. Gas Utilities Market

RENFREW, Scotland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Teledyne Gas Measurement Instruments Ltd. (Teledyne GMI), a subsidiary of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, today announced a strategic partnership with Southern Cross, a Sparus Company, to distribute its full portfolio of gas and leak detection solutions to gas utility customers across the Southeast region of the United States. In addition, Southern Cross will provide regional service support to complement the existing Teledyne GMI USA service center located in Cypress, Texas.

This strengthened U.S. footprint will allow Teledyne GMI to deliver enhanced responsiveness and technical expertise to customers requiring high‑performance gas detection technologies.

“We are pleased to offer our advanced detection solutions through Southern Cross. This partnership strengthens our ability to support U.S. gas utilities with local expertise, reliable service, and proven technologies,” said Shannon Sanders, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Americas, Teledyne Gas and Flame Detection.

With 200 years of combined experience in the gas utility sector, Teledyne GMI and Southern Cross bring unmatched credibility, operational insight and field support to an industry undergoing significant transformation. Teledyne GMI’s commitment as a global manufacturer to continuous innovation is reflected in its comprehensive suite of instruments — including the GS700, GS500, GT‑Series and PS200 — designed to elevate safety, operational efficiency and data accuracy.

Powered by Teledyne GMI’s secure GDCloud© platform, these solutions enable utilities to transform gas‑detection data into actionable operational insights. GDCloud supports fleet management, compliance reporting, preventive maintenance and decision‑making by offering centralized, real‑time access to field information.

“Through Southern Cross, Sparus has been protecting gas infrastructure since 1946. Partnering with Teledyne GMI as an authorized distributor brings together a combined 200 years of utility experience, so crews can work more safely, and customers get faster access to the safety technology they rely on,” said Jody Boyles, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer, Sparus.

“This partnership creates access and support at a larger scale. With Sparus’ national field footprint, we’ll put Teledyne GMI portable gas detectors in technicians’ hands quickly with the training, service and coverage gas utilities expect. Anchored in our shared values of safety, innovation and integrity, we’re helping customers maintain their critical infrastructure and support efforts to reduce emissions,” said Jeff Schechtman, Chief Operating Officer, Sparus.

