Continental General Partners with Reframe Financial to Bring the Next Evolution of Reframe LifeStage to Market

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Continental General Insurance Company (together with its affiliates, “Continental General” or the “Company”) today announced it has partnered with Reframe Financial (“Reframe”), a leading Insurtech company, to bring the next evolution of the Reframe LifeStage insurance solution to market for consumers.

Reframe LifeStage is a next-generation hybrid product built for the worksite and association market, designed to help today’s working-age adults access financial protection and prepare for the future. The solution combines Indexed Universal Life insurance, 7702B-qualified (indemnity) long-term care benefits, and a cash value feature that can generate supplemental savings—all within one flexible policy that can grow and evolve over time to meet changing needs through a policyholder’s key life stages.

David Ramsey, President and Chief Executive Officer of Continental General, commented:

“Reframe Financial has been on the forefront of developing innovative, next generation insurance solutions, and we are proud to partner together to bring Reframe LifeStage to consumers. We believe access to Reframe LifeStage will be a breakthrough for addressing the significant protection gaps that exist today, and we are eager to provide access to this product.”

Karan Aneja, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Reframe, commented:

“We’re thrilled to introduce the next evolution of our Reframe LifeStage product with Continental General. This partnership is a natural fit for us as Continental General brings deep industry expertise, financial strength and stability, along with a strong reputation for claims performance and operational excellence. Equally important, the team shares our commitment to delivering innovative solutions that can help families prepare for the financial issues of aging. Together, we can move the industry forward while helping the next generation prepare for the future.”

The Next Evolution of Reframe LifeStage

Now available, Reframe LifeStage offers a combination of benefits designed to meet a policyholder’s most important needs at key life stages. By partnering with Continental General, Reframe LifeStage has been enhanced with new features, including:

Instant Decision Underwriting for All Ages , streamlining the buying experience from weeks to minutes.

, streamlining the buying experience from weeks to minutes. Expanded Family Caregiver Support Services, provided by TCARE to offer meaningful long-term care (LTC) resources and assistance to policyholders who are providing care for a loved one.

The reality is that many working-age adults are falling behind on the fundamentals of financial planning: protecting their families, safeguarding assets, building liquid emergency savings, and leveraging tax-advantaged strategies for retirement. A significant life insurance protection gap exists among this population, with an estimated 82% underinsured.1 The gap is even wider for long-term care, with only 3.1% of Americans carrying coverage.2 At the same time, while saving is a priority, nearly half of employees are not meeting their emergency savings goals.3

Loida Abraham, Chief Commercial Officer and Head of Insurance of Reframe, commented:

“Today’s working-age adults are not prepared for tomorrow. Even those who have life insurance often don’t have enough. And while long-term care coverage becomes critical later in life, most people in this generation aren’t thinking about it right now. However, many may be supporting a parent or grandparent through a care event—and that’s where the Family Caregiver Support Services program included with every LifeStage policy really resonates. We also know that building savings—for emergencies and retirement—is a top priority. The beauty of Reframe LifeStage is its flexibility. Where traditional benefits only address a single need, Reframe LifeStage can help address all of these needs.”

A Fully Digital, Turnkey Platform that Streamlines Implementations, Provides Coverage in Minutes, and Delivers Big Benefits for Employers of Every Size

Reframe’s proprietary technology platform delivers a personalized user experience supported by intuitive decision-support tools. The company has streamlined the underwriting process by eliminating invasive requirements—such as lab tests and interviews—enabling applicants to complete an online application and receive a personalized decision in minutes. By delivering coverage through employers and associations via a turnkey platform and fully digital experience, it also makes implementations easy while providing the seamless, easy-to-navigate buying process today’s consumers expect.

There is no minimum group size requirement for employers, making it an ideal solution for the small business market, which represents 99% of all companies in the U.S. and employs more than 60 million Americans.4

Reframe LifeStage has been approved by the Interstate Insurance Compact, and is available in 39 states.

About Continental General

Since our founding in 1961, Continental General has been dedicated to serving policyholders, claimants, and their families with reliable insurance solutions. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, we have grown into trusted providers through our commitment to care and excellence, supporting policyholders through our family of companies and strategic partners. Learn more about Continental General at www.cgic.com.

TPA Services provided by Continental General Services, LLC (in California doing business as Continental General Administrative Services and in New York as Continental General Insurance Services, LLC). Continental Insurance Group, Ltd. (“CIG") is the parent company of Continental General Management, LLC (“CGM”), Continental General Insurance Company (“CGIC”), and Continental General Services, LLC (“CGS”). CIG, CGM, CGIC, and CGS are all wholly owned subsidiaries of Continental General Holdings, LLC (“CGH”).

CGIC is a stock life, accident and health insurance company existing under the laws of the State of Texas and is a licensed insurance carrier in forty-nine states, the District of Columbia, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Continental General is an umbrella marketing name for CGM, CGIC, and CGS.

About Reframe Financial

Reframe Financial (“Reframe”) is helping families prepare for and manage the financial and emotional issues of aging. The company’s insurance products and services address families’ financial needs at each stage of life, from the early stages of building a family, to empty nesting, retirement, and beyond. Reframe’s proprietary fully digital buying process and turnkey platform make it easy for clients to implement, easy for consumers to buy, and easy for distributors to sell. Reframe partners with the industry’s most respected carriers, distributors, re-insurers, and employee benefits brokers to ensure that more families have access to the solutions they need for a more secure future. Learn more about Reframe Financial at reframefinancial.com.