The SBB Research Group Foundation Sponsors The Andrew Weishar Foundation

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Andrew Weishar Foundation collaborated in a volunteer initiative alongside the SBB Research Group Foundation, which partners with local nonprofits through its Champion A Charity Program.

For the third year, the SBB Research Group Foundation partnered with The Andrew Weishar Foundation, an organization dedicated to easing the financial and emotional burdens of families facing serious medical challenges, to provide holiday support for five families. Volunteers wrapped gifts from each family’s wish list and came together for a holiday event.

Throughout the event, a representative from The Andrew Weishar Foundation shared updates about the families it supports, offering insight into the difficulties these households continue to face. Their presence helped volunteers understand how thoughtful, practical assistance such as gift giving fits into the foundation’s broader mission of providing comfort and stability during deeply stressful periods.

“It means so much to support families who are already going through an extremely difficult time in their lives,” said KC Casper, a volunteer from SBB Research Group Foundation. Casper noted that wrapping the gifts reinforced how The Andrew Weishar Foundation’s work directly touches families who need compassion and relief.

To learn more about The Andrew Weishar Foundation, please visit: https://www.weish4ever.org

About the SBB Research Group Foundation

The SBB Research Group Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that furthers the philanthropic mission of SBB Research Group LLC (SBBRG), a Chicago-based investment management firm led by Sam Barnett, Ph.D., and Matt Aven. The Foundation provides grants to support ambitious organizations solving unmet needs with thoughtful, long-term strategies. In addition, the Foundation sponsors the SBBRG STEM Scholarship, which supports students pursuing science, technology, engineering, and mathematics degrees.

Contacts

Contact: Erin Noonan
Organization: SBB Research Group Foundation
Email: grants@sbbrg.org
Address: 450 Skokie Blvd, Building 600, Northbrook, IL 60062 United States
Phone: 1-847-656-1111

Website: https://www.sbbrg.org

