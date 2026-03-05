The Madawaska Wind Project in Quebec Reaches Financial Close, Paving the Way for Construction Start

MONTRÉAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EDF power solutions Canada and Alliance de l'énergie de l'Est and the Société de gestion éolienne de la Madawaska inc. (a subsidiary of Hydro-Québec) are proud to announce the successful financial closing for the Madawaska Wind project. The 274-megawatt (MW) project is located in the municipalities of Dégelis and Saint-Jean-de-la-Lande within the Regional County Municipality (RCM) of Témiscouata, in the Bas-Saint-Laurent region. The closing follows the recent issuance of the government decree authorizing the project, giving the green light for implementation.

The required capital for the project has been secured through lead arrangers Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, National Bank of Canada, Desjardins Group, and KfW IPEX-Bank. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce acted as administrative agent. The financing is structured in accordance with the Green Loan Principles, with Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, National Bank of Canada, and Desjardins Group acting as coordinators for the application of these principles.

“Securing this financing underscores the commercial viability and strategic importance of the Madawaska Wind project in achieving Quebec’s energy transition goals and the importance of our collaboration with local communities,” said Amy Lloyd, CFO of EDF power solutions North America. “We are especially grateful to our financial partners for supporting the project, allowing us to move forward with the construction phase. Beyond strengthening the Hydro-Québec grid with low-carbon capacity, we're delivering a win for the climate and a lasting economic boost for the community.”

“I would like to express our gratitude to our financial partners, as well as our partners EDF power solutions and Hydro-Québec,” said Michel Lagacé, President of Alliance de l'énergie de l'Est. “This funding underscores the importance of the Madawaska project for Quebec and for the host communities here in eastern Quebec.”

Mathieu Johnson, Senior Vice President – Partnerships and Development, Hydro-Québec, said, “The financing agreement for the Madawaska Wind project marks a key step toward achieving our energy transition ambitions. This project is part of our wind power development strategy, which calls for adding 10,000 MW by 2035, while working closely with the community, in order to generate tangible, long-term benefits for the regions."

The Madawaska Wind project will feature 45 wind turbines, which will be connected to Hydro-Québec's grid. Once completed, the project will generate enough energy to power more than 44,000 homes per year.

The project contributes directly to the decarbonization of the Quebec economy while providing significant local benefits. Over the course of the project, the member communities of the Alliance de l'énergie de l'Est will share approximately CAD $181 million.

While the host communities, Dégelis and Saint-Jean-de-la-Lande, will share more than $25 million.

Preparatory work for the construction phase has been underway since January. With financing closed, the Madawaska Wind project can officially move into the construction phase, generating more than 300 jobs. The project partners are committed to working with local businesses and suppliers, ensuring sustainable development that benefits the community. The wind farm is scheduled to begin operations in the fall of 2027.

Stikeman Elliott acted as legal counsel to the project for the transaction, with Blake, Cassels and Graydon LLP acting on behalf of the lenders.

Madawaska Wind Project

Detail Specification Installed Capacity 274 MW Wind Turbines 20 Vestas 6.2 MW wind turbine generators and 25 Vestas 6 MW wind turbine generators Off-taker 30-year Power Purchase Agreement with Hydro-Québec Financing Consortium Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, National Bank of Canada, Desjardins Group, and KfW IPEX-Bank Local Economic Impact >$181 million in shared revenues for member communities over 30 years Jobs Created (Construction) >300 jobs Expected Commissioning Q3 2027 Expand

About EDF power solutions North America

Bringing together the businesses of EDF Renewables and EDF Group International Division, EDF power solutions is an international energy player which develops, builds and operates low-carbon energy production facilities as well as flexible power ​and electricity transmission solutions.

In North America, EDF power solutions has been providing energy solutions throughout the U.S., Canada, and Mexico since 1987 as a market-leading independent power producer and service provider, serving utilities, corporations, industries, communities, institutions, and investors with reliable, low-carbon energy solutions to meet growing demand.

From developing and building scalable wind (onshore and offshore), solar, storage (battery and pumped storage hydropower), smart EV charging, microgrids, green hydrogen, and transmission projects, to maximizing performance and profitability through skilled operations, maintenance and innovative asset optimization, our teams deliver expert solutions along the entire value chain—from origination to commercial operation. Our portfolio consists of 27 gigawatts of developed projects and 17 gigawatts under service contracts.

EDF power solutions is an affiliate of the EDF Group, a world leader in power production. For more information visit: www.edf-re.com. Connect with us on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.

About the Alliance de l'énergie de l'Est

Bringing together 209 communities and territories, from the Montmagny RCM to the Magdalen Islands, as well as the Wolastoqiyik Wahsipekuk First Nation, Alliance de l’énergie de l’Est ensures the participation of communities in Eastern Quebec in renewable electricity production projects on their territories.

Alliance de l’énergie de l’Est is part of the community's desire to take charge and increase its participation in the energy development of Eastern Quebec, giving the local community the means to achieve its ambitions, in addition to promoting better planning of the territory and its energy production and transportation infrastructure. It is this same vision that has enabled Eastern Quebec to distinguish itself on the national scene as a leader in innovation, development, and exploitation of the collective wealth represented by renewable energies. Alliance is currently a partner in four wind farms in operation totaling 326.9 MW and seven wind farms under development with electricity supply contracts totaling 1,425.7 MW.

About the Société de gestion éolienne Madawaska inc.

Société de gestion éolienne Madawaska inc., a subsidiary of Hydro-Québec, a Crown corporation responsible for the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Québec and a partner.